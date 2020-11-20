3 Manatee school district employees test positive for COVID. 39 people go into quarantine

Three Manatee County School District employees have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to two-week quarantines for 39 other people, the district said Thursday.

The three cases were at:

As of Thursday evening, the district has reported 268 cases and 2,919 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Abel Elementary: 83 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 15 and Nov. 17.

Anna Maria Elementary: Five exposures and one positive student, Nov. 5.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 77 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Nov. 2, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

Bayshore High: 12 exposures, four positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 30 and Nov. 16.

Blackburn Elementary: 46 people quarantined after exposure to four students, between reports on Aug. 24 and Nov. 10.

Braden River Elementary: 68 exposures and five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Nov. 5, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

Braden River High: 84 exposures, 15 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

Braden River Middle: 39 exposures, two positive employees and seven positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10, Sep. 28, Oct. 30 and Nov. 16.

Buffalo Creek Middle: 39 exposures and four positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12, Oct. 23 and Nov. 17.

Daughtrey Elementary: 40 exposures and two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 22, Oct. 19 and Nov. 3.

Freedom Elementary: 28 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 23, Oct. 7 and Nov. 16.

Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.

Harvey Elementary: 115 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 19, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

Haile Middle: 15 exposures and four positive students between reports on Oct. 7, Oct. 16 and Nov. 18.

Jain Middle: 44 people exposed to two positive students and one employee between reports on Oct. 8, Oct. 30 and Nov. 18.

Johnson K-8: 26 people exposed and two positive students and one positive employee, between reports on Sep. 11 , Nov. 8 and Nov. 16.

King Middle: 10 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 27.

Kinnan Elementary: 18 people exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5

Lakewood Ranch High: 114 exposures, five positive employees and 19 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13 and Nov. 18.

Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

Lincoln Memorial Academy:50 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

Manatee High: 287 exposures, 13 positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 10 , Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 51 exposures, six positive employees and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 9, Nov. 10 and Nov. 18.

Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.

McNeal Elementary: 55 exposures, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Sep. 21, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov.18.

Miller Elementary: 38 exposures and two positive students between cases on Oct. 15 and Nov. 16.

Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Moody Elementary: 109 quarantines, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.

Nolan Middle: 134 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1, Oct. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

Oneco Elementary: 18 exposures and one positive student on Nov. 16.

Palm View K-8: 98 exposures, two positive employees and six positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26, Oct. 27 and Nov. 16.

Palma Sola Elementary: 44 exposures, two positive employee and three positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26, Sep. 17 and Nov. 13.

Palmetto Elementary: 102 exposures, six positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16 Oct. 30 and Nov. 16.

Palmetto High: 249 exposures, six positive employees and 10 positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Nov. 17.

Parrish Community High: 137 exposures and 15 positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Oct. 26, Nov. 12, Nov. 13, Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary: 33 exposures, one positive employee and one positive student, Nov. 16.

Samoset Elementary: 114 exposures, seven positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26, Nov. 6 and Nov. 18.

Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

Southeast High: 53 exposures, six positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 , Sep. 15, Nov. 9 and Nov. 17.

Stewart Elementary: Eight exposures and one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

Sugg Middle: 10 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20 and Nov. 3. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

Tara Elementary: 70 exposures and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24, Sep. 25 and Nov. 10.

Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

Wakeland Support Center: One exposure to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4 and Oct. 29.

Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.