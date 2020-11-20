Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

3 Manatee school district employees test positive for COVID. 39 people go into quarantine

Herald staff report

Manatee

Three Manatee County School District employees have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to two-week quarantines for 39 other people, the district said Thursday.

The three cases were at:

As of Thursday evening, the district has reported 268 cases and 2,919 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service