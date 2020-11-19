Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. Florida reports more than 9,000 new infections

Manatee

Another 196 Manatee County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. They were among 9,085 more people who tested positive statewide.

Over the past week, new daily case loads for Manatee County have hit levels last seen in July during the state’s worst spike of known COVID-19 cases to date.

The state health department also confirmed the death of another Manatee County resident due to COVID-19 on Thursday. That brought the local death toll to 363 residents.

Statewide, the deaths of 79 more Florida residents and two more non-residents were recorded. That brought Florida’s death toll during the pandemic to 17,810 residents and 220 non-residents.

Florida’s cumulative case count is now 914,333 since testing began. Of those cases, 15,343 have been Manatee County residents.

In the latest batch of test results for Manatee County, 7.4% were new positive cases. Over the last week, an average of 7.4% of local test results were new positive cases, compared to 6.5% the week prior.

Of statewide test results reported on Thursday, 7.6% were new positive cases.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
