COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. Florida reports more than 9,000 new infections

Another 196 Manatee County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. They were among 9,085 more people who tested positive statewide.

Over the past week, new daily case loads for Manatee County have hit levels last seen in July during the state’s worst spike of known COVID-19 cases to date.

The state health department also confirmed the death of another Manatee County resident due to COVID-19 on Thursday. That brought the local death toll to 363 residents.

Statewide, the deaths of 79 more Florida residents and two more non-residents were recorded. That brought Florida’s death toll during the pandemic to 17,810 residents and 220 non-residents.

Florida’s cumulative case count is now 914,333 since testing began. Of those cases, 15,343 have been Manatee County residents.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the latest batch of test results for Manatee County, 7.4% were new positive cases. Over the last week, an average of 7.4% of local test results were new positive cases, compared to 6.5% the week prior.

Of statewide test results reported on Thursday, 7.6% were new positive cases.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 15,147 to 15,343.





The death toll rose from 362 to 363.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 942 to 946.

Since the outbreak began, 7,017 males and 7,974 females have been infected, with 161 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.6% to 7.4%.

910 cases (6% of all cases) and 144 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Cases increased from 905,248 to 914,333.





The resident death toll rose from 17,731 to 17,810. The non-resident death toll rose from 218 to 220.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.1% to 7.6%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 11,620 to 11,905. The death toll rose from 364 to 371.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,882 to 2,118. The death toll remained at 33.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,708 to 1,713. The death toll remained at 18.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 53,900 to 54,326. The death toll increased from 877 to 883.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 29,737 to 30,006. The death toll rose from 862 to 866.