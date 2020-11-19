Bradenton Herald Logo
9 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee public schools. 106 people in quarantine, district says

Herald staff report

Eight more students and one Manatee County School District employee have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to two-week quarantines for 106 other people, the school district said Wednesday.

The new cases were at:

As of Wednesday evening, the district has reported 259 cases and at least 2,713 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

