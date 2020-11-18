Bradenton Herald Logo
Manatee has 107 new COVID-19 cases. Florida adds 7,900, passing 900,000 total

Manatee

Another three Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 107 more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were among 7,925 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The new batch of infections brought Florida’s cumulative case count during the COVID-19 pandemic to 905,248. Florida continues to rank third in the nation, behind Texas and California, for total cases during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 87 more Florida residents and one additional non-resident due to COVID-19. That brought the statewide death toll to 17,731 Florida residents and 218 non-residents.

The additional three deaths in Manatee County brought the local death toll to 362, while Manatee County’s cumulative case count grew to 15,147 on Wednesday.

Based on patient ZIP Codes reported to the state health department, more than 9,900 of the county’s cases since testing began have been among Bradenton residents. Palmetto accounts for more than 2,100 of Manatee’s confirmed cases, while other areas such as south Manatee and Parrish have seen less than 1,000 confirmed cases each.

Of Manatee County test results reported on Wednesday, about 6.5% were new positive cases, according to health department data. Over the last week, an average of 7% of Manatee County test results were new positives, compared to 6.3% the week prior.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
