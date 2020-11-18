Manatee has 107 new COVID-19 cases. Florida adds 7,900, passing 900,000 total

Another three Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 107 more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were among 7,925 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The new batch of infections brought Florida’s cumulative case count during the COVID-19 pandemic to 905,248. Florida continues to rank third in the nation, behind Texas and California, for total cases during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 87 more Florida residents and one additional non-resident due to COVID-19. That brought the statewide death toll to 17,731 Florida residents and 218 non-residents.

The additional three deaths in Manatee County brought the local death toll to 362, while Manatee County’s cumulative case count grew to 15,147 on Wednesday.

Based on patient ZIP Codes reported to the state health department, more than 9,900 of the county’s cases since testing began have been among Bradenton residents. Palmetto accounts for more than 2,100 of Manatee’s confirmed cases, while other areas such as south Manatee and Parrish have seen less than 1,000 confirmed cases each.

Of Manatee County test results reported on Wednesday, about 6.5% were new positive cases, according to health department data. Over the last week, an average of 7% of Manatee County test results were new positives, compared to 6.3% the week prior.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 15,040 to 15,147.





The death toll rose from 359 to 362.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 939 to 942.

Since the outbreak began, 6,933 males and 7,867 females have been infected, with 159 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 9.9% to 6.5%.

908 cases (6% of all cases) and 144 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 897,323 to 905,248.





The resident death toll rose from 17,644 to 17,731. The non-resident death toll rose from 217 to 218.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.6% to 8.2%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 11,528 to 11,620. The death toll rose from 358 to 364.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,853 to 1,882. The death toll remained at 33.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,701 to 1,708. The death toll remained at 18.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 53,432 to 53,900. The death toll increased from 866 to 877.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 29,509 to 29,737. The death toll rose from 859 to 862.