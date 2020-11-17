Bradenton Herald Logo
7 more Manatee students test positive for COVID-19. More than 40 people go into isolation

Herald staff report

Seven more students in Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to two-week quarantines for at least 42 other students and/or school employees.

The exact number of people who will have to quarantine had not been determined in three of the new infections.

The new cases were at:

As of Tuesday evening, the district has reported 259 cases and at least 2,617 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

