7 more Manatee students test positive for COVID-19. More than 40 people go into isolation

Seven more students in Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to two-week quarantines for at least 42 other students and/or school employees.

The exact number of people who will have to quarantine had not been determined in three of the new infections.

The new cases were at:

Braden River High School: One positive student and nine exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive students and 17 exposures.

Manatee High School: Two positive students and least 17 exposures. (The number of exposures in one of the cases had not been determined.

Palmetto High School: One positive student and 16 exposures.

Southeast High School: Two positive students. The number of exposures had not been determined.

As of Tuesday evening, the district has reported 259 cases and at least 2,617 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

