Another 185 COVID-19 cases in Manatee. Florida approaches 900,000 total infections

Manatee County saw another surge in known COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the Florida Department of Health confirmed that 185 more residents have tested positive. They were among 7,459 new infections of the novel coronavirus reported statewide.

Florida’s cumulative case count reached 897,323 on Tuesday. The most recent batch of statewide test results had a positivity rate of 10.4%, the second-highest rate in the past two weeks.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of another 85 Florida residents and one non-resident on Tuesday. The statewide death toll now stands at 17,644 residents and 217 non-residents.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the death toll remained at 359 residents. The county’s cumulative case count since testing began is now at 15,040.

The positivity rate of Manatee County test results continues to trend upward. Of test results processed on Monday, 10.1% were new positives — the highest rate recorded over the past two weeks. According to health department data, an average of 7.3% of tests processed over the past week were new positives, compared to 6.1% the week prior.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Surrounding Counties:

