Another 185 COVID-19 cases in Manatee. Florida approaches 900,000 total infections

Manatee County saw another surge in known COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the Florida Department of Health confirmed that 185 more residents have tested positive. They were among 7,459 new infections of the novel coronavirus reported statewide.

Florida’s cumulative case count reached 897,323 on Tuesday. The most recent batch of statewide test results had a positivity rate of 10.4%, the second-highest rate in the past two weeks.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of another 85 Florida residents and one non-resident on Tuesday. The statewide death toll now stands at 17,644 residents and 217 non-residents.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the death toll remained at 359 residents. The county’s cumulative case count since testing began is now at 15,040.

The positivity rate of Manatee County test results continues to trend upward. Of test results processed on Monday, 10.1% were new positives — the highest rate recorded over the past two weeks. According to health department data, an average of 7.3% of tests processed over the past week were new positives, compared to 6.1% the week prior.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 14,855 to 15,040.





The death toll remained at 359.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 935 to 939.

Since the outbreak began, 6,83 males and 7,818 females have been infected, with 157 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 8.7% to 10.1%.

908 cases (6% of all cases) and 143 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 889,864 to 897,323.





The resident death toll rose from 17,559 to 17,644. The non-resident death toll rose from 216 to 217.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 7.9% to 8.6%.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 11,274 to 11,528. The death toll remained at 358.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,814 to 1,853. The death toll remained at 33.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,700 to 1,701. The death toll remained at 18.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 53,187 to 53,432. The death toll remained at 866.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 29,297 to 29,509. The death toll rose from 855 to 859.