17 new COVID-19 infections in Manatee schools. Two elementary campuses report first cases

The Manatee County School District on Monday reported 17 new coronavirus infections at 13 school campuses. As a result, at least 152 people were sent into two-week quarantines because of their exposure to an infected person.

Two elementary schools, Oneco and Rogers Garden-Bullock, reported their first cases since the start of the school year.

The exact number of people who will have to quarantine had not been determined in three of the new infections.

The new cases and exposures were at:

Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student and 16 exposures.

Bayshore High School: One positive student and four exposures.

Braden River Elementary School: One positive employee and 19 exposures.

Braden River High School: One positive student and three exposures.

Braden River Middle School: One positive student and 12 exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive employee, one positive student and at least two exposures. (The number exposures in one of the cases has yet to be determined.)

Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 19 exposures.

Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 18 exposures.

Oneco Elementary School: One positive student and 14 exposures.

Palm View K-8 School: One positive student and three exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School: Three positive students and at least 18 exposures. (The number of exposures in two of the cases has not been determined.)

Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 13 exposures.

Rogers-Garden Bullock Elementary School: One positive employee, one positive student and 31 exposures.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 249 cases and at least 2,509 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.