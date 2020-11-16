Coronavirus
17 new COVID-19 infections in Manatee schools. Two elementary campuses report first cases
The Manatee County School District on Monday reported 17 new coronavirus infections at 13 school campuses. As a result, at least 152 people were sent into two-week quarantines because of their exposure to an infected person.
Two elementary schools, Oneco and Rogers Garden-Bullock, reported their first cases since the start of the school year.
The exact number of people who will have to quarantine had not been determined in three of the new infections.
The new cases and exposures were at:
Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student and 16 exposures.
Bayshore High School: One positive student and four exposures.
Braden River Elementary School: One positive employee and 19 exposures.
Braden River High School: One positive student and three exposures.
Braden River Middle School: One positive student and 12 exposures.
Manatee High School: One positive employee, one positive student and at least two exposures. (The number exposures in one of the cases has yet to be determined.)
Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 19 exposures.
Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 18 exposures.
Oneco Elementary School: One positive student and 14 exposures.
Palm View K-8 School: One positive student and three exposures.
Palmetto Elementary School: Three positive students and at least 18 exposures. (The number of exposures in two of the cases has not been determined.)
Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 13 exposures.
Rogers-Garden Bullock Elementary School: One positive employee, one positive student and 31 exposures.
As of Monday evening, the district has reported 249 cases and at least 2,509 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.
Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.
Anna Maria Elementary: Five exposures and one positive student, Nov. 5.
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: At least 71 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Nov. 2, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 (The number of exposures in the Nov. 13 case had not been determined.
Bayshore High: 12 exposures, four positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 30 and Nov. 16.
Blackburn Elementary: 46 people quarantined after exposure to four students, between reports on Aug. 24 and Nov. 10.
Braden River Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Nov. 5, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.
Braden River High: 83 exposures, 14 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 29, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.
Braden River Middle: 37 exposures, one positive employee and six positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10, Sep. 28, Oct. 30 and Nov. 16.
Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.
Daughtrey Elementary: 40 exposures and two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 22, Oct. 19 and Nov. 3.
Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.
Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.
Harvey Elementary: 115 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 19, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.
Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.
Jain Middle: eight people exposed to one positive student and one employee between reports on Oct. 8. and Oct. 30.
Johnson K-8: Ten people exposed and two positive students, between reports on Sep. 11 and Nov. 8
King Middle: 10 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 27.
Kinnan Elementary: 18 people exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5
Lakewood Ranch High: 107 exposures, five positive employees and 18 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 2 and Nov. 13.
Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.
Lincoln Memorial Academy:50 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.
Manatee High: At least 218 exposures, 11 positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 10 and Nov. 16. (The number of exposures in a Nov. 16 case has not been determined.)
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 46 exposures, six positive employees and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.
Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.
Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.
McNeal Elementary: 21 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Sep. 21 and Nov. 9.
Miller Elementary: 38 exposures and two positive students between cases on Oct. 15 and Nov. 16.
Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
Moody Elementary: 109 quarantines, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.
Nolan Middle: 134 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1, Oct. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.
Oneco Elementary: 18 exposures and one positive student on Nov. 16.
Palm View K-8: 98 exposures, two positive employees and six positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26, Oct. 27 and Nov. 16.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, two positive employee and three positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26, Sep. 17 and Nov. 13. (The number of exposures in the Nov. 13 case had not been determined.
Palmetto Elementary: At least 57 exposures, six positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16 Oct. 30 and Nov. 16. (The number of exposures in two cases on Nov. 16 has not been determined.)
Palmetto High: 233 exposures, six positive employees and nine positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Parrish Community High: 118 exposures and 14 positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Oct. 26, Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.
Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.
Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary: 31 exposures, one positive employee and one positive student, Nov. 16.
Samoset Elementary: 91 exposures, six positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26 and Nov. 6
Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.
Southeast High: 41 exposures, four positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 , Sep. 15 and Nov. 9.
Stewart Elementary: Eight exposures and one positive student and one postive employee between reports on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Sugg Middle: 10 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20 and Nov. 3. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)
Tara Elementary: 70 exposures and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24, Sep. 25 and Nov. 10.
Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.
Wakeland Support Center: One exposure to one positive employee, Nov. 5.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4 and Oct. 29.
Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.
Witt Elementary: 61 exposures and four positive students between reports on Sep. 16, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.
