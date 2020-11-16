Decapitated bear found amid ‘frenzy of poaching’ in Oregon, officials say

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said they are concerned about a “frenzy of poaching” after a black bear, not the one pictured, was decapitated and deer and elk were poached. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Oregon officials are concerned about a “frenzy of poaching” after a black bear was found decapitated.

A decapitated bear was discovered outside of Veneta in October, and multiple other animals have been poached in the same area of Lane County, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday in a news release.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen,” Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Josh Wolcott said. “Things are happening all over Lane County right now. Every day is a new report.”

At least five deer and elk have also been poached in the county, according to Fish and Wildlife.

The bear was found on Oct. 15, and its head, claws and portions of backstrap and leg meat were taken, Fish and Wildlife said. The rest of the bear’s carcass was leftbehind.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Poachers target black bears for their paws, claws, head and gall bladder,” Fish and Wildlife said. “The gall bladder is an ingredient in some traditional medicine even though a synthetic version of bear bile is readily available. Wolcott said it is very possible the gall bladder had been harvested, but because of the condition of the carcass, he was unable to tell for sure.”

Three doe and two buck were also found — with no meat taken — in different areas, Fish and Wildlife said.

“There is no excuse for poaching,” ODFW Wildlife Division Administrator Doug Cottam said in the news release. “I am very concerned about people who kill wild animals just to satisfy their desire to kill something.”