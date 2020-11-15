11 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee public schools. At least 115 people go into quarantine

At least 115 people on seven school campuses were sent into two-week quarantines after the 11 latest coronavirus infections reported by the Manatee County School District.

New cases reported Thursday and Friday, after the Veterans Day holiday, were at:

Bayshore High School: One positive student. The number of exposures had not been determined.

Braden River Elementary School: One positive employee and 10 exposures.

Harvey Elementary School: One positive employee and 13 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School: Two positive students and 22 exposures.

Nolan Middle School: Two positive students and 43 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School: One positive employee and one positive student. The number of exposures had not been determine.

Parrish Community High School: Two positive students and 27 exposures.

Someone is sent into quarantine if it is found that they had direct exposure to an infected person.

Students were not on campuses Wednesday for Veterans Day and on Thursday because of Tropical Storm Eta.

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 232 cases and at least 2,357 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.