Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

11 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee public schools. At least 115 people go into quarantine

Herald staff report

Manatee

At least 115 people on seven school campuses were sent into two-week quarantines after the 11 latest coronavirus infections reported by the Manatee County School District.

New cases reported Thursday and Friday, after the Veterans Day holiday, were at:

Someone is sent into quarantine if it is found that they had direct exposure to an infected person.

Students were not on campuses Wednesday for Veterans Day and on Thursday because of Tropical Storm Eta.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 232 cases and at least 2,357 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service