Coronavirus
11 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee public schools. At least 115 people go into quarantine
At least 115 people on seven school campuses were sent into two-week quarantines after the 11 latest coronavirus infections reported by the Manatee County School District.
New cases reported Thursday and Friday, after the Veterans Day holiday, were at:
- Bayshore High School: One positive student. The number of exposures had not been determined.
- Braden River Elementary School: One positive employee and 10 exposures.
- Harvey Elementary School: One positive employee and 13 exposures.
- Lakewood Ranch High School: Two positive students and 22 exposures.
- Nolan Middle School: Two positive students and 43 exposures.
- Palmetto Elementary School: One positive employee and one positive student. The number of exposures had not been determine.
- Parrish Community High School: Two positive students and 27 exposures.
Someone is sent into quarantine if it is found that they had direct exposure to an infected person.
Students were not on campuses Wednesday for Veterans Day and on Thursday because of Tropical Storm Eta.
As of Friday evening, the district has reported 232 cases and at least 2,357 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.
Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.
Anna Maria Elementary: Five exposures and one positive student, Nov. 5.
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: At least 55 exposures, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Nov. 2 and Nov. 13. (The number of exposures in the Nov. 13 case had not been determined.
Bayshore High: Eight exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27 and Oct. 30.
Blackburn Elementary: 46 people quarantined after exposure to four students, between reports on Aug. 24 and Nov. 10.
Braden River Elementary: 10 exposures and one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Nov. 5. and Nov. 13.
Braden River High: 80 exposures, 13 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.
Braden River Middle: 25 exposures, one positive employee and five positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10, Sep. 28 and Oct. 30.
Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.
Daughtrey Elementary: 40 exposures and two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 22, Oct. 19 and Nov. 3.
Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.
Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.
Harvey Elementary: 115 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 19, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.
Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.
Jain Middle: eight people exposed to one positive student and one employee between reports on Oct. 8. and Oct. 30.
Johnson K-8: Ten people exposed and two positive students, between reports on Sep. 11 and Nov. 8
King Middle: 10 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 27.
Kinnan Elementary: 18 people exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5
Lakewood Ranch High: 107 exposures, five positive employees and 18 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 2 and Nov. 13.
Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.
Lincoln Memorial Academy:50 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.
Manatee High: 216 exposures, 11 positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Nov. 2 and Nov. 10.
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 46 exposures, six positive employees and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.
Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.
Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.
McNeal Elementary: 21 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Sep. 21 and Nov. 9.
Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.
Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
Moody Elementary: 109 quarantines, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.
Nolan Middle: 116 exposures, four positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1, Oct. 2, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
Palm View K-8: 95 exposures, two positive employees and five positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, two positive employee and three positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26, Sep. 17 and Nov. 13. (The number of exposures in the Nov. 13 case had not been determined.
Palmetto Elementary: 39 exposures, three positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.
Palmetto High: 218 exposures, six positive employees and six positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Parrish Community High: 105 exposures and 13 positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Oct. 26, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.
Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
Samoset Elementary: 91 exposures, six positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26 and Nov. 6
Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.
Southeast High: 41 exposures, four positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 , Sep. 15 and Nov. 9.
Stewart Elementary: Eight exposures and one positive student and one postive employee between reports on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Sugg Middle: 10 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20 and Nov. 3. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)
Tara Elementary: 70 exposures and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24, Sep. 25 and Nov. 10.
Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.
Wakeland Support Center: One exposure to one positive employee, Nov. 5.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4 and Oct. 29.
Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.
Witt Elementary: 61 exposures and four positive students between reports on Sep. 16, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.
