40 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee as Florida adds more than 10,000, most since July

Forty Manatee County residents were among a batch of 10,105 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday.

It was the highest daily total of new cases reported since July 25, when the state health department confirmed 12,199 new cases. Florida has now had 885,201 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since testing began.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 29 more Florida residents and one non-resident on Sunday. The statewide death toll now stands at 17,518 Florida residents and 216 non-residents.

Florida has had the third-most cases and the fourth-most deaths of any state during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count rose to 14,593 on Sunday, while the local death toll remained at 346.

As of 4:20 p.m. Sunday, the state health department had not updated its COVID-19 dashboard or issued the latest county-by-county report, which provide more details about new cases.

The health department did not immediately provide an explanation for the spike in new cases, but a statewide report showed that a much higher than average number of test results were processed on Saturday. Of the tests processed on Saturday, 9.2% were positive, according to health department data.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
