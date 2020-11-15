40 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee as Florida adds more than 10,000, most since July

Forty Manatee County residents were among a batch of 10,105 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday.

It was the highest daily total of new cases reported since July 25, when the state health department confirmed 12,199 new cases. Florida has now had 885,201 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since testing began.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 29 more Florida residents and one non-resident on Sunday. The statewide death toll now stands at 17,518 Florida residents and 216 non-residents.

Florida has had the third-most cases and the fourth-most deaths of any state during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count rose to 14,593 on Sunday, while the local death toll remained at 346.

As of 4:20 p.m. Sunday, the state health department had not updated its COVID-19 dashboard or issued the latest county-by-county report, which provide more details about new cases.

The health department did not immediately provide an explanation for the spike in new cases, but a statewide report showed that a much higher than average number of test results were processed on Saturday. Of the tests processed on Saturday, 9.2% were positive, according to health department data.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 14,553 to 14,593. (479 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll remained at 346. (It increased by two over the last week.)

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 875,096 to 885,201.





The resident death toll rose from 17,489 to 17,518. The non-resident death toll increased from 215 to 216.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 9.9% to 7.6%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 11,013 to 11,049. The death toll remained at 357.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 28,865 to 28,833. The death toll increased from 853 to 854.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 52,481 to 52,572. The death toll remained at 857.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,685 to 1,691. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,772 to 1,794. The death toll remained at 33.