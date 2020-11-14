6 more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County as Florida reports more than 4,000 new cases again

Six Manatee County residents are reported to be among Florida’s 44 new fatalities from COVID-19, according to Saturday’s Department of Health’s latest report on the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Across the state, 4,544 new cases were reported bringing Florida’s total number of infections since the outbreak to 875,096 with 17,489 dead, not including 215 non residents.

There were 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 14,553. However, Manatee County reported one of the fewest testing totals to date with just 510 results being reported on Saturday.

Four of the latest deaths were reported in age groups over the age of 64, but health officials reported one death in the age group between 45 and 54, as well another fatality in the age group between 25 and 34.

Manatee County total cases and deaths by age group:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

0-4: Cases remained at 309, with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 920 to 921, with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 2,267 to 2,269, with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 2,446 to 2,453. Deaths increased from five to six.

35-44: Cases increased from 2,206 to 2,211, with nine deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 2,103 to 2,109. Deaths increased from 15 to 16.

55-64: Cases increased from 1,840 to 1,843, with 48 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 1,200 to 1,204. Deaths increased from 63 to 65.

74-84: Cases increased from 714 to 716. Deaths increased from 106 to 107.

85 plus: Cases increased from 343 to 344. Deaths increased from 93 to 94.

Unidentified cases remained at 12 with no death.

These numbers do not include non resident cases.

Those over the age of 64 continue to represent the hardest hit age groups with 77% of the fatalities, but only 15% of the overall number of cases.

Of the 346 Manatee deaths, 140 have been linked back to long-term care facilities, which represents just 6% of the total cases with 905, but have recorded 41.2% of the total deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Pediatric cases in Manatee County increased by one to 1,713 confirmed cases since the outbreak. Those under the age of 18 are testing with an 11.6% positivity rate.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 14,522 to 14,553.

The death toll increased from 340 to 346.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 932 to 933.

The number of men infected is 6,683 compared to 7,559 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate for Saturday is 5.69%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 870,552 to 875,096.

The death toll increased from 17,445 to 17,489, not including 215 non residents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate on Saturday is 9.88%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,951 to 11,013. The death toll was decreased from 359 to 357.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 28,746 to 28,865. The death toll increased from 850 to 853.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 52,330 to 52,481. The death toll remained at 857.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,680 to 1,685. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,766 to 1,772. The death toll remained at 33.