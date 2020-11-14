Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

6 more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County as Florida reports more than 4,000 new cases again

Manatee

Six Manatee County residents are reported to be among Florida’s 44 new fatalities from COVID-19, according to Saturday’s Department of Health’s latest report on the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Across the state, 4,544 new cases were reported bringing Florida’s total number of infections since the outbreak to 875,096 with 17,489 dead, not including 215 non residents.

There were 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 14,553. However, Manatee County reported one of the fewest testing totals to date with just 510 results being reported on Saturday.

Four of the latest deaths were reported in age groups over the age of 64, but health officials reported one death in the age group between 45 and 54, as well another fatality in the age group between 25 and 34.

Manatee County total cases and deaths by age group:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Unidentified cases remained at 12 with no death.

These numbers do not include non resident cases.

Those over the age of 64 continue to represent the hardest hit age groups with 77% of the fatalities, but only 15% of the overall number of cases.

Of the 346 Manatee deaths, 140 have been linked back to long-term care facilities, which represents just 6% of the total cases with 905, but have recorded 41.2% of the total deaths.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County increased by one to 1,713 confirmed cases since the outbreak. Those under the age of 18 are testing with an 11.6% positivity rate.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
