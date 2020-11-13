42 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee. Florida reports highest daily count in three months

Forty-two more Manatee County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health reported Friday. There were 6,933 new cases statewide — the highest daily count of new cases in three months.

Manatee County has now had a total of 14,522 coronavirus infections. Cases across the state now total 870,552.

Another 73 Florida residents and one non-resident have died from COVID-19, the health department reported on Friday. Since the starrt of the pandemic, there have been 17,445 Floridians and 214 non-residents who have died in the state from COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 remained at 340.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,857 to 10,951. The death toll rose from 356 to 359.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,756 to 1,766. The death toll rose from 31 to 33.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,678 to 1,680. The death toll rose from 17 to 18.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 52,014 to 52,330. The death toll rose from 855 to 857.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 28,486 to 28,746. The death toll rose from 849 to 850.





This is a developing story and will be updated.