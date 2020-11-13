Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

42 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee. Florida reports highest daily count in three months

Manatee

Forty-two more Manatee County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health reported Friday. There were 6,933 new cases statewide — the highest daily count of new cases in three months.

Manatee County has now had a total of 14,522 coronavirus infections. Cases across the state now total 870,552.

Another 73 Florida residents and one non-resident have died from COVID-19, the health department reported on Friday. Since the starrt of the pandemic, there have been 17,445 Floridians and 214 non-residents who have died in the state from COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 remained at 340.

Surrounding counties

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service