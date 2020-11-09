6 students at Manatee campuses positive for COVID-19. Half the cases were at one school

Southeast High School recorded three coronavirus infections among its student body, half of the new cases reported Monday by the Manatee County School District.

As a result of the six new cases, 65 students and employees were forced to go into quarantine because they did not maintain proper social distance to the infected persons.

The new cases were at:

Manatee Technical College (all campuses): Two positive students and 34 exposures.

McNeal Elementary School: One positive student and 21 exposures.

Southeast High School: Three positive students and 10 exposures.

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 215 cases and 2,202 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.