6 students at Manatee campuses positive for COVID-19. Half the cases were at one school

Herald staff report

Southeast High School recorded three coronavirus infections among its student body, half of the new cases reported Monday by the Manatee County School District.

As a result of the six new cases, 65 students and employees were forced to go into quarantine because they did not maintain proper social distance to the infected persons.

The new cases were at:

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 215 cases and 2,202 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

