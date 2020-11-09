Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Three more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19. 72 more test positive

Manatee

Three additional Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 72 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were among 3,924 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Monday.

Monday’s statewide update was the first time in nine days that the health department reported fewer than 4,000 new cases in Florida. Florida has recently seen a spike in new COVID-19 infections, reflecting a nationwide trend as the U.S. charts record-breaking numbers of cases. Florida has now had more than 847,800 confirmed cases since the outbreak began — the third-most in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state health department also reported the deaths of 58 residents from COVID-19, including the three deaths in Manatee County. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 17,179 Florida residents and 212 non-residents.

Manatee County’s death toll is now at 337 residents. With the addition of Monday’s cases, a total of 14,186 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Manatee County since testing began.

Percent positivity for new Manatee County cases reported on Monday was 7.5%. It was the highest percent positivity reported over the past week.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday:

Florida from Sunday to Monday:

Surrounding counties:

