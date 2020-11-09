Three more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19. 72 more test positive

Three additional Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 72 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were among 3,924 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Monday.

Monday’s statewide update was the first time in nine days that the health department reported fewer than 4,000 new cases in Florida. Florida has recently seen a spike in new COVID-19 infections, reflecting a nationwide trend as the U.S. charts record-breaking numbers of cases. Florida has now had more than 847,800 confirmed cases since the outbreak began — the third-most in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state health department also reported the deaths of 58 residents from COVID-19, including the three deaths in Manatee County. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 17,179 Florida residents and 212 non-residents.

Manatee County’s death toll is now at 337 residents. With the addition of Monday’s cases, a total of 14,186 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Manatee County since testing began.

Percent positivity for new Manatee County cases reported on Monday was 7.5%. It was the highest percent positivity reported over the past week.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday:

Cases increased from 14,114 to 14,186.





The death toll increased from 334 to 337.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 909.





Since the outbreak began, 6,503 males and 7,371 females have been infected, with 156 cases unidentified.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 5.7% to 7.5%.





890 cases (6% of all cases) and 142 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Sunday to Monday:

Cases increased from 843,897 to 847,821.

The resident death toll rose from 17,121 to 17,179. The non-resident death toll remained at 212.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.2% to 8%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,429 to 10,478. The death toll remained at 351.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,725 to 1,729. The death toll remained at 30.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,654 to 1,658. The death toll remained at 17.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 50,790 to 51,055. The death toll increased from 842 to 847.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 27,675 to 27,849. The death toll remained at 831.