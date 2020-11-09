Coronavirus
Three more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19. 72 more test positive
Three additional Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 72 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were among 3,924 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Monday.
Monday’s statewide update was the first time in nine days that the health department reported fewer than 4,000 new cases in Florida. Florida has recently seen a spike in new COVID-19 infections, reflecting a nationwide trend as the U.S. charts record-breaking numbers of cases. Florida has now had more than 847,800 confirmed cases since the outbreak began — the third-most in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state health department also reported the deaths of 58 residents from COVID-19, including the three deaths in Manatee County. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 17,179 Florida residents and 212 non-residents.
Manatee County’s death toll is now at 337 residents. With the addition of Monday’s cases, a total of 14,186 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Manatee County since testing began.
Percent positivity for new Manatee County cases reported on Monday was 7.5%. It was the highest percent positivity reported over the past week.
Manatee County from Sunday to Monday:
- Cases increased from 14,114 to 14,186.
- The death toll increased from 334 to 337.
- Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 909.
- Since the outbreak began, 6,503 males and 7,371 females have been infected, with 156 cases unidentified.
- Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 5.7% to 7.5%.
- 890 cases (6% of all cases) and 142 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.
Florida from Sunday to Monday:
- Cases increased from 843,897 to 847,821.
- The resident death toll rose from 17,121 to 17,179. The non-resident death toll remained at 212.
- Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.2% to 8%.
Surrounding counties:
- Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,429 to 10,478. The death toll remained at 351.
- Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,725 to 1,729. The death toll remained at 30.
- Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,654 to 1,658. The death toll remained at 17.
- Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 50,790 to 51,055. The death toll increased from 842 to 847.
- Pinellas County: Cases increased from 27,675 to 27,849. The death toll remained at 831.
