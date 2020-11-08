Bradenton Herald Logo
Manatee County adds 125 COVID-19 cases as Florida sees a spike of new infections

Manatee

Another 125 Manatee County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, another 6,820 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday. It was the highest number of new cases for Florida since Aug. 12, excluding a dump of backlogged cases that occurred on Sept. 1. Florida has now had eight consecutive days with more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported.

The state health department also reported another 21 resident deaths and two non-resident deaths, bringing Florida’s death toll during the pandemic to 17,121 residents and 212 non-residents.

Manatee County has now had 14,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. The local death toll remained at 334 on Sunday.

The percentage of Manatee County test results coming back positive was higher on average in October than September. And over the last two weeks, there have been several days with spikes in positivity.

Percent positivity for new cases ranged from 3.6% to 8.2% over the last week, and an average of 5.8% of tests were positive. The week prior, positivity ranged from 3.7% to 9.8%, and an average of 6.1% of tests were positive.

The health department measures percent positivity for new daily cases by taking the number of people who test positive for the first time and dividing it by the number of people tested that day, excluding those who had previously tested positive.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday:

Florida from Saturday to Sunday:

Surrounding counties:

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg
