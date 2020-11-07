Bradenton Herald Logo
Two Manatee County schools report coronavirus infections. 25 people go into quarantine

Herald staff report

Manatee

Two new COVID-19 cases at Manatee County schools led to two-week quarantines for 25 other people, the Manatee County School District said Friday.

The cases were a student at Lincoln Memorial Academy and a student at Samoset Elementary School. Twenty-three people at Lincoln Memorial Academy went into quarantine after they had a direct exposure to the student; and two people at Samoset went into quarantine, the district said.

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 210 cases and 2,137 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

