Coronavirus

Four more Manatee County COVID-19 deaths reported as cases near the 14,000 mark

Manatee

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

These are the first new fatalities reported since Oct. 27 and bring the total death toll in Manatee County to 334.

According to the latest update, three of the deaths were in the age group between 75 and 84 with another death being reported in the age group between 45 and 54.

The elderly have been the hardest since the outbreak began, with those over the age of 64 tallying just 15% of the cases but 78% of the deaths.

Manatee County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 13,989.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Statewide, Florida reported 4,452 new cases bringing the total cases to 837,077. Health officials additionally reported 86 more Floridians have died bringing the total death toll to 17,100, not including 210 non residents.

In Manatee County, long-term care patient infections rose by four to 890 total infections since the outbreak. According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly update, 139 of the county’s 334 deaths have been linked back to those local facilities. It is unknown on Saturday if the four new deaths included long-term care patients.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County grew by eight new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections of those under the age of 18, to 1,659. That age group continues to test at a higher percentage with an 11.7% positivity rate.

Manatee County total cases and deaths by age group:

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
