Four more Manatee County COVID-19 deaths reported as cases near the 14,000 mark

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

These are the first new fatalities reported since Oct. 27 and bring the total death toll in Manatee County to 334.

According to the latest update, three of the deaths were in the age group between 75 and 84 with another death being reported in the age group between 45 and 54.

The elderly have been the hardest since the outbreak began, with those over the age of 64 tallying just 15% of the cases but 78% of the deaths.

Manatee County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 13,989.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Statewide, Florida reported 4,452 new cases bringing the total cases to 837,077. Health officials additionally reported 86 more Floridians have died bringing the total death toll to 17,100, not including 210 non residents.

In Manatee County, long-term care patient infections rose by four to 890 total infections since the outbreak. According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly update, 139 of the county’s 334 deaths have been linked back to those local facilities. It is unknown on Saturday if the four new deaths included long-term care patients.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County grew by eight new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections of those under the age of 18, to 1,659. That age group continues to test at a higher percentage with an 11.7% positivity rate.

Manatee County total cases and deaths by age group:

0-4: Cases increased from 298 to 301, with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 896 to 899, with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 2,197 to 2,202, with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 2,339 to 2,350, with five deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 2,121 to 2,124, with eight deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 2,019 to 2,026, with deaths increasing from 14 to 15.

55-64: Cases increased from 1,745 to 1,753, with 47 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 1,143 to 1,146, with 62 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 691 to 692, with deaths increasing from 101 to 104.

85 plus: Cases increased 330 to 331, with 92 deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 13,944 to 13,989.

The death toll increased from 330 to 334.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 903 to 907.

The number of men infected is 6,416 compared to 7,281 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate was not available..

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 832,625 to 837,077.

The death toll increased from 17,014 to 17,100, not including 210 non residents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate was not available.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,247 to 10,312. The death toll increased from 350 to 351.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 27,192 to 27,372. The death toll remained at 831.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 50,127 to 50,380. The death increased from 830 to 836.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,641 to 1,645. The death toll remained at 17.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,710 to 1,717. The death toll remained at 30.