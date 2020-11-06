52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee County. Florida’s death toll passes 17,000

Another 52 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County. The number of residents killed by COVID-19 in Florida surpassed 17,000 on Friday.

Across Florida, there were 5,245 new infections reported by the Florida Department of Health. Cases in the state now total 832,625.

In Manatee County, there have been a total of 13,944 confirmed coronavirus infections.

The deaths of 53 residents and a non-resident from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Friday. The disease has now caused the deaths of 17,014 residents and 210 non-residents.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, with the official death toll here standing at 330.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,186 to 10,247. The death toll rose from 348 to 350.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,703 to 1,710. The death toll remained at 30.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,640 to 1,641. The death toll remained at 17.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 49,794 to 50,127. The death toll rose from 828 to 830.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 26,884 to 27,192. The death toll increased from 830 to 831.

This is a developing story and will be updated.