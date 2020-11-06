Three Manatee elementary schools report their first COVID-19 cases, district says

Three Manatee County elementary schools on Thursday reported their first COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year.

Anna Maria Elementary, Braden River Elementary and Kinnan Elementary were among six district campuses to report new coronavirus infections and quarantines, according to the district’s online dashboard. A total of 24 people were sent into quarantine for two weeks because they were exposed to an infected person.

The new cases were at:

Anna Maria Elementary. One student tested positive and five people were exposed.

Braden River Elementary: One employee tested positive but no one was exposed.

Johnson K-8: One student tested positive tested positive but no one was exposed.

Kinnan Elementary: One employee tested positive and 18 people were exposed.

Manatee Technical College (all campuses): One student tested positive but no one was exposed.

Wakeland Support Center: One employee tested positive and one person was exposed.

The case at Wakeland also was the first reported at the campus.

As of Thursday evening, the district has reported 208 cases and 2,112 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.