Coronavirus
Manatee adds 50 new COVID-19 cases. Florida reports highest daily count since August
Another 50 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Manatee County on Thursday as the Florida Department confirmed 6,257 new cases — the highest daily count of cases since mid-August.
In Manatee County, there have now been 13,892 people infected with the coronavirus. Statewide, 827,380 people have been diagnosed with the virus.
The deaths of 39 residents from COVID-19 across the state were also reported by the health department on Thursday. In Florida, 16,961 residents and 209 non-residents have died from COVID-19.
No new deaths have been recently reported in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 stands at 330.
Surrounding counties
- Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,082 to 10,186. The death toll remained at 348.
- Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,699 to 1,703. The death toll rose from 29 to 30.
- Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,633 to 1,640. The death toll remained at 17.
- Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 49,376 to 49,794. The death toll rose from 827 to 828.
- Pinellas County: Cases increased from 26,679 to 26,884. The death toll increased from 829 to 830.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
