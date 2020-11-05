Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Manatee adds 50 new COVID-19 cases. Florida reports highest daily count since August

Manatee

Another 50 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Manatee County on Thursday as the Florida Department confirmed 6,257 new cases — the highest daily count of cases since mid-August.

In Manatee County, there have now been 13,892 people infected with the coronavirus. Statewide, 827,380 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

The deaths of 39 residents from COVID-19 across the state were also reported by the health department on Thursday. In Florida, 16,961 residents and 209 non-residents have died from COVID-19.

No new deaths have been recently reported in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 stands at 330.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
