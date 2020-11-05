Bradenton Herald Logo
COVID-19 case at East Manatee school leads to quarantines for 20 people, district says

Herald staff report

Manatee

A single case of COVID-19 at an East Manatee elementary school led to quarantines for 20 people, the Manatee County School District said Wednesday.

The district took the move after a student at Witt Elementary School tested positive for the respiratory virus.

People are forced into quarantine for two week when they are directly exposed to an infected student or employee. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

As of Wednesday evening, the district has reported 201 cases and 2,068 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

