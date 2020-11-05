COVID-19 case at East Manatee school leads to quarantines for 20 people, district says

A single case of COVID-19 at an East Manatee elementary school led to quarantines for 20 people, the Manatee County School District said Wednesday.

The district took the move after a student at Witt Elementary School tested positive for the respiratory virus.

People are forced into quarantine for two week when they are directly exposed to an infected student or employee. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

As of Wednesday evening, the district has reported 201 cases and 2,068 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 55 exposures, three positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Nov. 2.

Bayshore High: eight exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27 and Oct. 30.

Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.

Braden River High: 80 exposures, 13 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.

Braden River Middle: 25 exposures, one positive employee and five positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10, Sep. 28 and Oct. 30.

Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.

Daughtrey Elementary: 40 exposures and two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 22, Oct. 19 and Nov. 3.

Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.

Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.

Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 19.

Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.

Jain Middle: eight people exposed to one positive student and one employee between reported on Oct. 8. and Oct. 30.

Johnson K-8: Ten people exposed to one positive student, Sep. 11.

King Middle: 10 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 27.

Lakewood Ranch High: 85 exposures, five positive employees and 16 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Nov. 2.

Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

Manatee High: 213 exposures, 10 positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 19, Oct. 13 and Nov. 3.

Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.

McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.

Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.

Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Moody Elementary: 109 quarantines, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.

Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.

Palm View K-8: 95 exposures, two positive employees and five positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.

Palmetto Elementary: 39 exposures, three positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.

Palmetto High: 218 exposures, six positive employees and six positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Parrish Community High: 78 exposures and nine positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23 and Oct. 26.

Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Samoset Elementary: 89 exposures, five positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.

Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Stewart Elementary: Eight exposures and one positive student and one postive employee between reports on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

Sugg Middle: 10 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20 and Nov. 3. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.

Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4 and Oct. 29.

Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.

Witt Elementary: 61 exposures and four positive students between reports on Sep. 16, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.