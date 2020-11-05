A Bradenton private school almost ended online classes. COVID-19 changed its plans

Bradenton Christian School announced it would end online classes, a learning option that helps to promote social distancing on school campuses. BCS has since reversed course and decided to keep the online option as COVID-19 plagues Manatee County and the nation.

In an email to parents on Oct. 8, school Superintendent Dan Vande Pol informed parents that online classes would end in the second quarter. The option would remain only for students who were temporarily out of school for a positive COVID-19 test or direct exposure.

“We believe we have had a very successful re-opening, currently have only a very small percentage of students still online, and are looking to ease the burden on our teachers,” he said in the email.

In the weeks that followed, Bradenton Christian recorded more than 20 cases among its staff and students, with the most recent cases being reported on Tuesday, according to emails obtained by the Bradenton Herald.

The exact number was unclear, as some emails were vague and referred to “more cases” or “a few more positive Covid cases.” The number of people who were exposed to the COVID-19 cases and forced to quarantine for 14 days was also unknown.

School leaders did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Several cases arose as Bradenton Christian was launching its Spiritual Emphasis Week and parent-teacher conferences, though the emails made no correlation between those events and the new infections.

“We had four separate wonderful chapel services in high school and middle school today, with students spread out, socially distanced, and wearing masks while praising God,” Vande Pol said in an Oct. 20 email. “For high school, our chapel praise team led us in prayer and song.”

In a follow-up email on Oct. 27, Vande Pol informed parents that Bradenton Christian would revert to its original plan and continue offering online classes to middle and high school students. He cited “the uptick in cases nationally, locally and in our school community.”

The United States hit a grim milestone days later, recording more than 99,000 new COVID-19 infections and breaking its prior record for daily cases. There have been more than 9 million cases and 230,000 deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Manatee County then reported 149 cases on Monday, the highest daily count since July. There have been more than 13,800 cases and 330 local deaths since the pandemic began.

“This is a time when we as Christians need to remember that we have a God who shows mercy and grace and will never leave us or forsake us,” elementary Principal Andy Bobitz said in an Oct. 28 email to parents.

“We can rest in the fact that He loves us as we are his children,” he continued. “Things happen to bring glory and honor to His name. Be strong and take courage. Although there is not much positive about COVID, (no pun intended) it is positive that in any of our 6 cases in elementary school, no student has suffered any severe symptoms and most symptoms were gone within two days.”

Masks, social distancing and faith

Aside from masks, one of the most effective ways to combat COVID-19 is the use of social distancing. Online classes allow some students to learn at home while their peers attempt to distance in the classroom.

Bradenton Christian will continue with the online learning option through Quarter 2, which ends on Dec. 18, and school leaders will then decide if digital classes should remain in the second semester, according to the emails.

“We firmly believe the best BCS experience is here in person,” an email states. “We long for the day when we are all here on campus together. We also believe that day is not here yet, and we praise the Lord for giving us the technology to stay connected.”

Along with the continuation of online classes, the school superintendent said Bradenton Christian had several plans to increase social distancing, including the use of a newly constructed building.

“We will be moving some classes and even removing a wall or two in the high school to help us spread out,” Vande Pol said in the Oct. 27 email to parents. “Study halls will move to large areas like Wichers or a gym where we can really spread out.”

“In cases where we are not able to meet the six-foot minimum, we will allow high school students to volunteer to move to Wichers Auditorium for that class and stream it on their laptop or Chromebook if they wish,” he continued.

The school’s reopening plan acknowledged that social distancing was sometimes impossible. Face coverings — meaning a Buff, neck gaiter or mask — were required in those cases, unless someone had a documented medical exemption.

Students and staff receive a temperature screening every morning, and the campus was sanitized on a daily basis, the plan states. It also encouraged students to remain at home if they had a fever, sore throat, uncontrolled cough, difficulty breathing, vomiting or abdominal pain.

In the Oct. 27 email, Vande Pol said off-campus events had “greatly impacted” Bradenton Christian School, and he urged students to avoid parties or other large gatherings.

“Pandemics are hard, but our God is in control and will see us through this season as He always does,” he concluded.