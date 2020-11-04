89 new coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County. Florida adds 4,423 cases

Another 89 cases of the coronavirus in Manatee County were confirmed on Wednesday, the same day the Florida Department of Health reported 4,423 new cases across the state.

Across Florida, there have been 821,123 people infected by the coronavirus, while infections in Manatee County now total 13,842.

The deaths of 32 Florida residents from COVID-19 were also announced by the state health department. The disease has now officially been blamed for the deaths of 16,922 residents and 209 non-residents in the state.

No new deaths of from COVID-19 were officially reported in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents killed stands at 330.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,024 to 10,082. The death toll rose from 345 to 348.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,694 to 1,699. The death toll remained at 29.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,630 to 1,633. The death toll remained at 17.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 49,150 to 49,376. The death toll rose from 822 to 827.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 26,477 to 26,679. The death toll increased from 828 to 829.





This is a developing story and will be updated.