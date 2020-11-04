Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

89 new coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County. Florida adds 4,423 cases

Manatee

Another 89 cases of the coronavirus in Manatee County were confirmed on Wednesday, the same day the Florida Department of Health reported 4,423 new cases across the state.

Across Florida, there have been 821,123 people infected by the coronavirus, while infections in Manatee County now total 13,842.

The deaths of 32 Florida residents from COVID-19 were also announced by the state health department. The disease has now officially been blamed for the deaths of 16,922 residents and 209 non-residents in the state.

No new deaths of from COVID-19 were officially reported in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents killed stands at 330.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

