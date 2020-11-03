Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee County schools. 30 people in quarantine

Thirty people were sent into quarantine after they were exposed one of four people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District said Tuesday.

In an update of its online dashboard, the district reported that three students and one employee had been newly diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, 30 people who were directly exposed to the infected people were forced to go into quarantine for two weeks.

Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

Daughtrey Elementary School: One student tested positive and 20 people were exposed.

Manatee Technical College (all campuses): One student tested positive and no one was exposed.

Stewart Elementary School: One employee tested positive and no one was exposed.

Sugg Middle School: One student tested positive and 10 people were exposed.

The case at Stewart was the first reported at the school since the start of the school year.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 201 cases and 2,068 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.