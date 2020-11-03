Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee County schools. 30 people in quarantine

Herald staff report

Manatee

Thirty people were sent into quarantine after they were exposed one of four people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District said Tuesday.

In an update of its online dashboard, the district reported that three students and one employee had been newly diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, 30 people who were directly exposed to the infected people were forced to go into quarantine for two weeks.

Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The case at Stewart was the first reported at the school since the start of the school year.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 201 cases and 2,068 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service