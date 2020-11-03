Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Manatee adds another 54 new COVID-19 cases. More than 4,600 new cases reported in Florida

Manatee

Manatee County reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday.

The new cases brings the total number of infections since the outbreak to 13,753. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 330.

Florida’s latest cases total 4,637 and another 56 Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to health officials.

Statewide, the number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now reached 816,700 Floridians. The death toll includes 16,890 Florida residents and 209 non-residents.

DOH was having technical issues late Tuesday and testing data was not available.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday:

Florida from Monday to Tuesday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
  Comments  
#ReadLocal

