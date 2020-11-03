Manatee adds another 54 new COVID-19 cases. More than 4,600 new cases reported in Florida

Manatee County reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday.

The new cases brings the total number of infections since the outbreak to 13,753. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 330.

Florida’s latest cases total 4,637 and another 56 Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to health officials.

Statewide, the number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now reached 816,700 Floridians. The death toll includes 16,890 Florida residents and 209 non-residents.

DOH was having technical issues late Tuesday and testing data was not available.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday:

Cases increased from 13,699 to 13,753.

The death toll remained at 330.

The total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 895 to 897.

The total number of males infected is 6,299 compared to 7,157 females with 148 unidentified.

Florida from Monday to Tuesday:

Cases increased from 812,063 to 816,700

The death toll increased from 16,834 to 16,890, not including 209 non residents.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 9,966 to 10,024. The death toll rose increased from 344 to 345

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 26,339 to 26,477. The death toll increased from 825 to 828.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 48,925 to 49,150. The death toll remained at 822.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,620 to 1,630. The death toll remained at 17.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,690 to 1,694. The death toll remained at 29.