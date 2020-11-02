7 students positive for COVID-19, Manatee district says. It was first case for one school

More than five dozen people were sent into quarantine after they were exposed to one of seven students who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District said Monday.

In an update of its online dashboard, the district reported that that the students — one each at seven different campuses — had been newly diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, 65 people who were directly exposed to the infected people were forced to go into quarantine for two weeks.

Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

Bayshore High School: One student tested positive and three people were exposed.

Braden River High School: One student tested positive and six people were exposed.

Lakewood Ranch High School: One student tested positive and no one was exposed.

Manatee High School: One student tested positive and seven people were exposed.

Moody Elementary School: One student tested positive and 20 people were exposed.

Parrish Community High School. One student tested positive and 21 people were exposed

Stewart Elementary School: One student tested positive and eight people were exposed.

The case at Stewart was the first reported at the school since the start of the school year.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 197 cases and 2,038 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.