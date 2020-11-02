Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Manatee County reports 149 new coronavirus infections. It’s the most since July

Manatee

Coronavirus infections in Manatee County continue to rise with 149 new cases confirmed on Monday — the highest daily count since July.

Across Florida, there were 4,651 new cases announced by the Florida Department of Health. The state has seen a total of 812,063 people infected with the virus, with 13,699 of those infections in Manatee County.

The deaths of 45 Florida residents and one non-resident because of COVID-19 were also confirmed by the state’s health department. In total, there have been 16,834 residents and 209 residents killed by the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported Monday in Manatee County, where COVID-19 has killed 330 residents.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
