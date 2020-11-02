Manatee County reports 149 new coronavirus infections. It’s the most since July

Coronavirus infections in Manatee County continue to rise with 149 new cases confirmed on Monday — the highest daily count since July.

Across Florida, there were 4,651 new cases announced by the Florida Department of Health. The state has seen a total of 812,063 people infected with the virus, with 13,699 of those infections in Manatee County.

The deaths of 45 Florida residents and one non-resident because of COVID-19 were also confirmed by the state’s health department. In total, there have been 16,834 residents and 209 residents killed by the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported Monday in Manatee County, where COVID-19 has killed 330 residents.

Surrounding counties

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,811 to 9,966. The death toll remained at 344.





Desoto County cases increased from 1,685 to 1,690. The death toll remained at 29.





Hardee County cases increased from 1,625 to 1,627. The death toll rose from 16 to 17.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 48,669 to 48,925. The death toll rose from 816 to 822.





Pinellas County cases increased from 26,214 to 26,339. The death toll rose from 823 to 825.





This is a developing story and will be updated.