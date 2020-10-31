Manatee County reports 60 new cases of COVID-19

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 13,463.

No new deaths were reported locally leaving the death toll at 330.

Across Florida, there were another 2,331 new cases and 41 new deaths.

Florida’s total number of infections now stands at 802,547 with 16,761 Floridians dead and another 207 nonresident fatalities.

Manatee County’s 60 new cases comes out of 708 test results reported on Saturday for an 8.9% positivity rate, according to health officials.

The total number of long-term care facility cases rose slightly on Saturday from 878 to 880, and 139 of the 330 Manatee County deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

The elderly have been hit hard with fatalities despite representing the fewest number of cases. In Manatee County. Those over the age of 64 represent just 15% of the cases, but 78% of the deaths.

Manatee County total cases and deaths by age group:

0-4: Cases increased from 293 to 295 with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 855 to 863 with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 2,147 to 2,153 with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 2,246 to 2,254 with five deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 2,055 to 2,062 with eight deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 1,936 to 1,950 with 14 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 1,658 to 1,667 with 47 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 1,076 to 1,081 with 62 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 659 to 660 with 101 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 319 to 320 with 92 deaths.

Unknown: 12 cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresidents.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 13,403 to 13,463.

The death toll remained at 330.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 891 to 894.

There are 6,159 males infected since the outbreak compared to 7,014 females, with 144 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate on Saturday was 8.9%.





Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 800,216 to 802,547.

The death toll rose from 16,720 to 16,761, not including 207 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate on Saturday is 6.29%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,706 to 9,745. The death toll rose was decreased from 344 to 343.

Desoto County cases increased from 1,674 to 1,676. The death toll remained at 29.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,614 to 1,617. The death toll remained at 16.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 48,148 to 48,287. The death toll rose from 810 to 816.

Pinellas County cases increased from 25,921 to 25,986. The death toll rose from 821 to 823.