Coronavirus

Manatee County reports 60 new cases of COVID-19

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 13,463.

No new deaths were reported locally leaving the death toll at 330.

Across Florida, there were another 2,331 new cases and 41 new deaths.

Florida’s total number of infections now stands at 802,547 with 16,761 Floridians dead and another 207 nonresident fatalities.

Manatee County’s 60 new cases comes out of 708 test results reported on Saturday for an 8.9% positivity rate, according to health officials.

The total number of long-term care facility cases rose slightly on Saturday from 878 to 880, and 139 of the 330 Manatee County deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

The elderly have been hit hard with fatalities despite representing the fewest number of cases. In Manatee County. Those over the age of 64 represent just 15% of the cases, but 78% of the deaths.

Manatee County total cases and deaths by age group:

Unknown: 12 cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresidents.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

