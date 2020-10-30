Manatee County has 145 new COVID-19 cases. It’s the highest daily count since July

The Florida Department of Health confirmed 145 new cases of the coronavirus in Manatee County on Friday — the highest daily count of cases since July as the state surpasses 800,000 cases.

Total cases in Manatee County since the start of the pandemic have now reached 13,403.

Across the state, there were 5,592 new cases confirmed, making 800,216 people who have been infected with the coronavirus in Florida.

The deaths of another 72 Florida resident and one non-resident from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Friday in the latest data from the state health department. The official death toll of those killed in the state now includes 16,720 residents and 207 non-residents.

No new deaths were confirmed in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents kills remains 330.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,657 to 9,706. The death toll rose from 340 to 344.





Desoto County cases increased from 1,670 to 1,674. The death toll remained at 29.





Hardee County cases increased from 1,606 to 1,614. The death toll remained at 16.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 47,800 to 48,148. The death toll rose from 798 to 810.





Pinellas County cases increased from 25,674 to 25,921. The death toll rose from 819 to 821.





This is a developing story and will be updated.