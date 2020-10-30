Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Manatee County has 145 new COVID-19 cases. It’s the highest daily count since July

Manatee

The Florida Department of Health confirmed 145 new cases of the coronavirus in Manatee County on Friday — the highest daily count of cases since July as the state surpasses 800,000 cases.

Total cases in Manatee County since the start of the pandemic have now reached 13,403.

Across the state, there were 5,592 new cases confirmed, making 800,216 people who have been infected with the coronavirus in Florida.

The deaths of another 72 Florida resident and one non-resident from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Friday in the latest data from the state health department. The official death toll of those killed in the state now includes 16,720 residents and 207 non-residents.

No new deaths were confirmed in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents kills remains 330.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
