Coronavirus

Nine more COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee public schools. More than 40 sent home

Manatee

More than three dozen people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools, according to Tuesday’s update from the school district.

Forty-four people were directly exposed to nine students and school employees who tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the exposed people to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

As of Tuesday evening, the district has reported 166 cases and 1,807 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

