Nine more COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee public schools. More than 40 sent home

More than three dozen people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools, according to Tuesday’s update from the school district.

Forty-four people were directly exposed to nine students and school employees who tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the exposed people to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

Bayshore High School: one employee tested positive and five people were exposed.

Braden River High: one student tested positive and nine people were exposed.

King Middle School: one student tested positive and 10 people were exposed.

Lakewood Ranch High: two students tested positive and three people were exposed.

Lee Middle School: one student tested positive and no people were exposed.

Mills Elementary: one student tested positive and three people were exposed.

Palm View K-8: one employee tested positive and 11 people were exposed.

Professional Support Center: one employee tested positive and three people were exposed.

As of Tuesday evening, the district has reported 166 cases and 1,807 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sept. 8, Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sept. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 52 exposures, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 20, Sept. 28, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

Bayshore High: eight exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sept. 21, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.

Braden River High: 74 exposures, 11 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sept. 4, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sept. 28.

Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sept. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.

Daughtrey Elementary: 20 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sept. 22 and Oct. 19.

Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.

Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.

Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sept. 2, Sept. 8, Sept. 15 and Oct. 19.

Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.

Jain Middle: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 8.

Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sept. 11.

King Middle: 10 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 27.

Lakewood Ranch High: 77 exposures, five positive employees and 12 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sept. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Lee Middle: four exposures, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sept. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

Manatee High: 190 exposures, eight positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sept. 2, Sept. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22 and Oct. 26.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.

Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sept. 18 and Sept. 21.

Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.

Mills Elementary: 17 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sept. 3, Oct. 22. and Oct. 27.

Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.

Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Oct. 2.

Palm View K-8: 95 exposures, two positive employees and five positive students between reports on Sept. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sept. 17.

Palmetto Elementary: 38 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25, Sept. 14 and Oct. 16.

Palmetto High: 209 exposures, five positive employees and four positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sept. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

Parrish Community High: 57 exposures and eight positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sept. 8, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23 and Oct. 26.

Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sept. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

Professional Support Center, three exposures and one positive employee, Oct. 27

Samoset Elementary: 89 exposures, five positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.

Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sept. 4, Sept 8 and Sept. 15.

Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sept. 11, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sept 4.

Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.

Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sept. 16.