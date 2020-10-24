Three more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19. More than 1,500 kids now infected

Florida health officials on Saturday reported that three more Manatee County residents were among the state’s 77 latest fatalities from COVID-19.

The death toll in Manatee County now stands at 327 since the first pandemic-related death was reported in March.

Of the 1,795 test results reported from Friday to Saturday, 88 Manatee County residents tested positive, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began to 12,930.

Also of the 88 new cases, health officials are reporting six new pediatric cases bringing the total number of children infected to 1,501. Those under the age of 18 are testing higher than the county average at 11.6%.

Statewide, there were another 4,471 new cases reported, bringing Florida’s positive cases to 776,251.

All three of the new deaths were reported to be over the age of 85. Like the state, Manatee County’s elderly population has taken the brunt of the pandemic-related deaths. Those over the age of 64 represent just 15% of the total number of cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

While long-term care facility cases have dropped since the beginning of the pandemic to 7% of the total cases, deaths linked back to those Manatee County facilities have climbed to 138 of the 327 total fatalities.

The next highest age group to be affected by COVID-19 is between 55 and 64 years of age with 47 local deaths among almost 1,600 total cases.

Manatee County cases and deaths since the outbreak by age group:

0-4: Cases increased from 282 to 283 with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 818 to 820 with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 2,062 to 2,073 with one death.

24-34: Cases increased from 2,143 to 2,164 with five deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 1,983 to 1,989 with seven deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 1,862 to 1,877 with 13 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 1,581 to 1,594 with 47 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 1,022 to 1,033 with 62 deaths.

74-84: Cases increased from 624 to 634 with 100 deaths.

85+: Cases were decreased from 313 to 311 with the death toll increasing from 89 to 92.

There are 10 unidentified cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 12,842 to 12,930.

The death roll rose from 324 to 327.

The total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 874 to 876.

The number of men infected is 5,930 compared to 6,730 females with 128 unidentified.

The total number of tests administered since the outbreak increased from 118,349 to 119,267.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate decreased slightly from 10.85% to 10.84%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 771,780 to 776,251.

The death toll rose from 16,340 to 16,417.

Florida’s overall positivity rate decreased from 13.14% to 13.06%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,208 to 9,340. The death toll rose from 329 to 330.

Pinellas County cases increased from 24,789 to 24,986. The death toll rose from 815 to 816.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 46,518 to 46,790. The death toll rose from 757 to 759.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,566 to 1,576. The death toll remained at 16.

Desoto County cases increased from 1,644 to 1,651. The death toll remained at 29.

This story will be updated.