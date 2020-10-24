Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Three more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19. More than 1,500 kids now infected

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported that three more Manatee County residents were among the state’s 77 latest fatalities from COVID-19.

The death toll in Manatee County now stands at 327 since the first pandemic-related death was reported in March.

Of the 1,795 test results reported from Friday to Saturday, 88 Manatee County residents tested positive, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began to 12,930.

Also of the 88 new cases, health officials are reporting six new pediatric cases bringing the total number of children infected to 1,501. Those under the age of 18 are testing higher than the county average at 11.6%.

Statewide, there were another 4,471 new cases reported, bringing Florida’s positive cases to 776,251.

Coronavirus: Latest news

All three of the new deaths were reported to be over the age of 85. Like the state, Manatee County’s elderly population has taken the brunt of the pandemic-related deaths. Those over the age of 64 represent just 15% of the total number of cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

While long-term care facility cases have dropped since the beginning of the pandemic to 7% of the total cases, deaths linked back to those Manatee County facilities have climbed to 138 of the 327 total fatalities.

The next highest age group to be affected by COVID-19 is between 55 and 64 years of age with 47 local deaths among almost 1,600 total cases.

Manatee County cases and deaths since the outbreak by age group:

There are 10 unidentified cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
