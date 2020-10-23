Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Manatee County has 81 new coronavirus infections. Florida adds 3,689 cases

Manatee

Manatee County has 81 new coronavirus infections among the 3,689 new cases confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Friday.

In Manatee County, 12,842 people have tested positive for the virus since March. Across Florida, infections total 771,780.

The health department also confirmed the deaths of 73 more residents because of COVID-19. None of those deaths occurred in Manatee County. The state also confirmed the death of one non-resident on Friday.

There have been 16,340 residents and 204 non-residents killed by COVID-19. Locally, there have been 324 residents killed by the potentially deadly respiratory disease.

Surrounding counties

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service