Manatee County has 81 new coronavirus infections. Florida adds 3,689 cases

Manatee County has 81 new coronavirus infections among the 3,689 new cases confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Friday.

In Manatee County, 12,842 people have tested positive for the virus since March. Across Florida, infections total 771,780.

The health department also confirmed the deaths of 73 more residents because of COVID-19. None of those deaths occurred in Manatee County. The state also confirmed the death of one non-resident on Friday.

There have been 16,340 residents and 204 non-residents killed by COVID-19. Locally, there have been 324 residents killed by the potentially deadly respiratory disease.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased 9,235 to 9,280. The death toll rose from 327 to 329.





DeSoto County: Cases increased 1,641 to 1,644. The death toll remained at 29.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,558 to1,566. The death toll remained at 16.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 46,300 to 46,518. The death toll rose from 755 to 757.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 24,650 to 24,789. The death toll rose from 812 to 815.





This is a developing story and will be updated.