Five Manatee County schools report new COVID-19 cases. It was the first for one school
The Manatee County School District on Wednesday said there were five new coronavirus infections on its campuses.
The infections, reported at three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, resulted in quarantines for 11 students and employees.
On its online dashboard, the district said the new infections and quarantines were:
- One employee at Braden River Elementary School. There were no exposures.
- One employee at Lee Middle School. There were no exposures.
- One student at Palmetto High School. Ten people were quarantined.
- One employee at Prine Elementary School. There were no exposures.
- One student at Samoset Elementary School. One person was quarantined.
The case at Braden River Elementary was the first COVID-19 case associated with that campus.
As of Wednesday, the district has reported 141 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,583 exposures and quarantines since Aug. 17:
- Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.
- Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
- Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
- Bayshore Elementary: 52 exposures, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28 m Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.
- Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.
- Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
- Braden River Elementary: No exposures after one positive employee, Oct. 21.
- Braden River High: 65 exposures, nine positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.
- Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.
- Buffalo Creek Middle: 14 exposures and two positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 12.
- Daughtrey Elementary: 20 exposures to two positive employees in reports on Sep. 22 and Oct. 19.
- Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.
- Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
- Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 19.
- Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.
- Jain Middle: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 8.
- Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.
- Lakewood Ranch High: 66 people quarantined, four positive employees and nine positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 19.
- Lee Middle: four exposures and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.
- Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.
- Manatee High: 155 exposures, six positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13 and Oct. 16.
- Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.
- Matze Support Center: one exposure to one positive employee, Oct. 16.
- McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
- Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.
- Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.
- Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
- Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
- Palm View K-8: 68 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 13.
- Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
- Palmetto Elementary: 38 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14 and Oct. 16.
- Palmetto High: 200 exposures and five positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8 , Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.
- Parrish Community High: 26 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 12.
- Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 13 and Oct. 21.
- Samoset Elementary:44 people quarantined after exposure to four students and two employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19. and Oct. 21.
- Sea Breeze Elementary: one exposure to one positive student and one postive employee between reports on Oct. 16. and Oct. 19.
- Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
- Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)
- Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
- Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures after one employee tested positive, Oct. 19.
- Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
- Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
- Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.
