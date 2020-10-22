Bradenton Herald Logo
Five Manatee County schools report new COVID-19 cases. It was the first for one school

Herald staff report

The Manatee County School District on Wednesday said there were five new coronavirus infections on its campuses.

The infections, reported at three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, resulted in quarantines for 11 students and employees.

On its online dashboard, the district said the new infections and quarantines were:

The case at Braden River Elementary was the first COVID-19 case associated with that campus.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported 141 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,583 exposures and quarantines since Aug. 17:

