Two more COVID-19 deaths for Manatee County, as more than 4,000 new cases reported statewide

Florida health officials on Saturday reported two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatalities brings the local death toll to 319 since the pandemic began.

More than 4,000 new cases were reported statewide with 123 of them in Manatee County out of 2,527 local test results reported Saturday.

There were 87 new deaths reported in Florida bringing the state death toll to 15, 917 residents who have died from COVID-19.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 12,365 to 12,488.

The death toll rose from 317 to 319

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 852 to 853.

The number of males infected is 5,747 compared to 6,484 females with 118 unidentified.

The number of tests administered since the outbreak increased from 114,759 to 115,498.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate increased from 10.77% to 10.81 percent.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 748,437 to 752,481.

Deaths increased from 15,830 to 15,917.

Florida positivity rate increased from 13.17% to 13.18%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,908 to 8,969 The death toll increased from 307 to 309.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 23,746 to 23,982. The death toll increased from 793 to 798.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 44,999 to 45,275. The death toll increased from 738 to 745.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,519 to 1,524. The death toll remained at 11.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,612 to 1,620. The death toll increased from 27 to 28.

This story will be updated.