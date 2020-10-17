Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths for Manatee County, as more than 4,000 new cases reported statewide

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatalities brings the local death toll to 319 since the pandemic began.

More than 4,000 new cases were reported statewide with 123 of them in Manatee County out of 2,527 local test results reported Saturday.

There were 87 new deaths reported in Florida bringing the state death toll to 15, 917 residents who have died from COVID-19.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
