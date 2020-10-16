Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

COVID-19 claims life of another Manatee County resident. Florida reports 98 new deaths

Manatee

A Manatee County resident was among the total 98 latest deaths from COVID-19 reported by the Florida Department of Health on Friday.

Across Florida, the latest deaths included 94 residents and four non-residents. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 15,830 residents and 200 non-residents killed by the disease.

In Manatee County, COVID-19 have been responsible for the deaths of 317 residents.

There were also 3,449 new coronavirus infections reported statewide on Friday. Positive cases in Florida now total 748,437.

Manatee County had 61 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total of those who have been infected since March to 12,365.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

