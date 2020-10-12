Infected employee leads to 14 quarantines at Bradenton elementary school, district says

A Bradenton elementary school employee testing positive for COVID-19 led to quarantines for 14 people at the school, according to the Manatee County School District.

The infection at Prine Elementary School was the second reported at the school since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

As of Friday, the district has reported 94 infections since the start of the school year, and 1,098 exposures and quarantines.

The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday that 1,424 children (ages 0-17) in Manatee County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:

