Coronavirus
Infected employee leads to 14 quarantines at Bradenton elementary school, district says
A Bradenton elementary school employee testing positive for COVID-19 led to quarantines for 14 people at the school, according to the Manatee County School District.
The infection at Prine Elementary School was the second reported at the school since the start of classes on Aug. 17.
As of Friday, the district has reported 94 infections since the start of the school year, and 1,098 exposures and quarantines.
The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday that 1,424 children (ages 0-17) in Manatee County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:
Abel Elementary: 18 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.
Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.
Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
Braden River High: 28 exposures and five positive students between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16 and Oct. 8.
Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.
Buffalo Creek Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 18.
Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.
Freedom Elementary: four people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 23.
Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Jain Elementary: Eight people quarantined after exposures to one student, Oct. 8.
Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.
Lakewood Ranch High: 41 people quarantined, three positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.
Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Manatee High: 96 exposures, five positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15 and Oct. 2.
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: nine people quarantined after exposure to five employees, Aug. 19.
McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.
Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
Palm View K-8: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 18.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
Palmetto Elementary: 32 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25 and Sep. 14.
Palmetto High: 175 exposures and four positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23 and Oct. 8
Parrish Community High: 13 exposures and three positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8 and Sep. 16.
Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined after exposures to one student and one employee between reports on Sept. 8 and Oct. 9.
Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.
Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20.
Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.
