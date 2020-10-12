Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Infected employee leads to 14 quarantines at Bradenton elementary school, district says

Herald staff report

A Bradenton elementary school employee testing positive for COVID-19 led to quarantines for 14 people at the school, according to the Manatee County School District.

The infection at Prine Elementary School was the second reported at the school since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

As of Friday, the district has reported 94 infections since the start of the school year, and 1,098 exposures and quarantines.

The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday that 1,424 children (ages 0-17) in Manatee County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service