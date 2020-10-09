Manatee County has 38 new coronavirus cases and Florida reports more than 2,900

Thirty-eight new coronavirus infections were reported in Manatee County on Friday among the 2,908 new cases across the state in the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, there have been 11,999 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic hit. Florida has had 728,921 cases.

The deaths of 118 residents across the state from COVID-19 were also confirmed in the latest health department data on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 15,186 Florida residents confirmed to have died because of COVID-19. In Manatee County, where no new deaths were reported on Friday, the official death toll still stands at 300.

Surrounding counties

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,518 to 8,564. The official death toll rose from 278 to 280.





DeSoto County: Cases increased from 1,593 to 1,597. The official death toll remained at 27.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,431 to 1,439. The official death toll remained at 11.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 43,578 to 43,808. The official death toll rose from 685 to 691.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 22,822 to 22,910. The official death toll rose from 776 to 780.





This developing story will be updated.