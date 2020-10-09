Bradenton Herald Logo
Manatee County has 38 new coronavirus cases and Florida reports more than 2,900

Thirty-eight new coronavirus infections were reported in Manatee County on Friday among the 2,908 new cases across the state in the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, there have been 11,999 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic hit. Florida has had 728,921 cases.

The deaths of 118 residents across the state from COVID-19 were also confirmed in the latest health department data on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 15,186 Florida residents confirmed to have died because of COVID-19. In Manatee County, where no new deaths were reported on Friday, the official death toll still stands at 300.

This developing story will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
