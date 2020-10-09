5 new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee County schools. It was a first for one campus

Eighteen people are now in quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19 at four Manatee County schools.

The Manatee County School District on Thursday reported:

Two students diagnosed with COVID-19 at Braden River High School, 6545 SR 70 E., resulting in quarantines for 10 people with direct exposure to the students.

One student diagnosed at Mona Jain Middle School, 12205 44th Ave. E., resulting in eight quarantines. This was first time someone at the school had acquired COVID-19.

One student diagnosed at Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., resulting in no quarantines.

One employee diagnosed at Palmetto High School, 1200 17th St. W., resulting in no quarantines.

The new cases bring to 93 the number of coronavirus infections at district campuses since the start of the school year on Aug. 17. An 1,084 people have been quarantined after they were exposed to one of the infected people.

While some students opted for online learning, others returned to campus either full time or part time in mid-August. The district has since recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

