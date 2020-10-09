Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

5 new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee County schools. It was a first for one campus

Herald staff report

Eighteen people are now in quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19 at four Manatee County schools.

The Manatee County School District on Thursday reported:

The new cases bring to 93 the number of coronavirus infections at district campuses since the start of the school year on Aug. 17. An 1,084 people have been quarantined after they were exposed to one of the infected people.

While some students opted for online learning, others returned to campus either full time or part time in mid-August. The district has since recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

