Coronavirus
5 new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee County schools. It was a first for one campus
Eighteen people are now in quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19 at four Manatee County schools.
The Manatee County School District on Thursday reported:
- Two students diagnosed with COVID-19 at Braden River High School, 6545 SR 70 E., resulting in quarantines for 10 people with direct exposure to the students.
- One student diagnosed at Mona Jain Middle School, 12205 44th Ave. E., resulting in eight quarantines. This was first time someone at the school had acquired COVID-19.
- One student diagnosed at Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., resulting in no quarantines.
- One employee diagnosed at Palmetto High School, 1200 17th St. W., resulting in no quarantines.
The new cases bring to 93 the number of coronavirus infections at district campuses since the start of the school year on Aug. 17. An 1,084 people have been quarantined after they were exposed to one of the infected people.
While some students opted for online learning, others returned to campus either full time or part time in mid-August. The district has since recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools:
Abel Elementary: 18 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.
Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.
Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
Braden River High: 28 exposures and five positive students between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16 and Oct. 8.
Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.
Buffalo Creek Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 18.
Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.
Freedom Elementary: four people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 23.
Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Jain Elementary: Eight people quarantined after exposures to one student, Oct. 8.
Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.
Lakewood Ranch High: 41 people quarantined, three positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.
Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Manatee High: 96 exposures, five positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15 and Oct. 2.
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: nine people quarantined after exposure to five employees, Aug. 19.
McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.
Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
Palm View K-8: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 18.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
Palmetto Elementary: 32 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25 and Sep. 14.
Palmetto High: 175 exposures and four positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23 and Oct. 8
Parrish Community High: 13 exposures and three positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8 and Sep. 16.
Prine Elementary: three people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 8.
Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.
Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20.
Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.
