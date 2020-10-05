Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Another Manatee County resident dies from COVID-19. Florida confirms 41 more deaths

Manatee

A Manatee County resident is among the 41 people in Florida confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

In Manatee County, there have been 296 residents who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 14,712 residents who have died.

There were also 1,415 new coronavirus infected reported across the state on Monday by FDOH. Nineteen of those new infections were reported in Manatee County.

Cases now total 717,874 in Florida, including 11,785 cases in Manatee County.

In the U.S., total confirmed cases were in excess of 7.42 million, according to Johns Hopkins University as President Donald Trump remained hospitalized Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

