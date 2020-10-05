Another Manatee County resident dies from COVID-19. Florida confirms 41 more deaths

A Manatee County resident is among the 41 people in Florida confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

In Manatee County, there have been 296 residents who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 14,712 residents who have died.

There were also 1,415 new coronavirus infected reported across the state on Monday by FDOH. Nineteen of those new infections were reported in Manatee County.

Cases now total 717,874 in Florida, including 11,785 cases in Manatee County.

In the U.S., total confirmed cases were in excess of 7.42 million, according to Johns Hopkins University as President Donald Trump remained hospitalized Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,343 to 8,376. The official death toll rose from 264 to 265.

DeSoto County: Cases remained at 1,582. The official death toll remained at 27.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,399 to 1,404. The official death toll remained at 11.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 42,891 to 43,027. The official death toll rose from 671 to 673.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 22,509 to 22,548. The official death toll rose from 763 to 766.

This is a developing story and will be updated.