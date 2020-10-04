34 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County as Florida adds more than 1,800 statewide

Another 34 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. They were among 1,868 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

Florida has now had 716,459 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

The state health department also confirmed another 43 COVID-19-related deaths among Florida residents on Sunday. That brought the total number of resident deaths to 14,671. The COVID-19 death toll for non-residents in Florida was adjusted down by one on Sunday from 175 to 174 people.

In Manatee County, the official death toll remained at 295. To date, the county has had 11,766 confirmed cases and 295 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County rose slightly over the last week. An average of 5.1% tests were positive during the week-long period ending on Friday, according to health department data. That compares to positive test rates below 4% for the previous weeks in September.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate for COVID-19, a measure of all tests since the outbreak began, continues to hover around 10.8%.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday:

Cases increased from 11,732 to 11,766. (308 new cases were reported over the past week.)





The death toll remained at 295. (Four new deaths were reported over the last week.)

Hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 818 residents.

The number of males infected is 5,429 compared to 6,100 females and 114 unidentified.

The total number of tests administered is 109.045. (2,579 tests were recorded over the last week.)

The county’s positivity rate decreased slightly from 10.8% to 10.79%. That compares to 10.76% last week, 10.78% two weeks ago, 10.8% three weeks ago and 10.83% a month ago.





852 cases (7% of all cases) and 130 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





33 cases have been reported at Manatee County correctional facilities.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday:

Cases increased from 714,591 to 716,459, including 8,708 non-residents.





The death toll increased from 14,628 to 14,671 residents. Non-resident deaths were adjusted down by one from 175 to 174.





Florida’s overall positivity rate decreased from 13.27% to 13.26%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,330 to 8,343. The official death toll increased from 263 to 264.





DeSoto County: Cases were adjusted down from 1,583 to 1,582. The official death toll remained at 27.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,385 to 1,399. The official death toll remained at 11.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 42,765 to 42,891. The official death toll rose from 668 to 671.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 22,444 to 22,509. The official death toll rose remained at 763.