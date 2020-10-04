Bradenton Herald Logo
34 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County as Florida adds more than 1,800 statewide

Another 34 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. They were among 1,868 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

Florida has now had 716,459 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

The state health department also confirmed another 43 COVID-19-related deaths among Florida residents on Sunday. That brought the total number of resident deaths to 14,671. The COVID-19 death toll for non-residents in Florida was adjusted down by one on Sunday from 175 to 174 people.

In Manatee County, the official death toll remained at 295. To date, the county has had 11,766 confirmed cases and 295 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County rose slightly over the last week. An average of 5.1% tests were positive during the week-long period ending on Friday, according to health department data. That compares to positive test rates below 4% for the previous weeks in September.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate for COVID-19, a measure of all tests since the outbreak began, continues to hover around 10.8%.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday:

Florida from Saturday to Sunday:

Surrounding counties:

