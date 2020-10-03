Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Four more Manatee County residents reported dead from COVID-19

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 and 51 new cases were reported.

Among the new cases were eight new cases under the age of 15, including four cases in the age group between infancy and 4 years old.

All four new fatalities are being reported as over the age of 65, which continues to be the hardest hit since the pandemic began in March. Those over the age of 65 represent 15% of the overall cases, but 78% of the deaths.

Manatee County’s death toll now stands at 295 with 128 of the deaths linked back to long-term care facilities, which make up just 7% of the overall cases.

Manatee County’s total number of positives rose to 11,732.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Statewide, Florida reported 2,787 new cases and another 74 resident deaths. The death toll in Florida now stands at 14,628 with 714,591 positive cases since the outbreak.

Though there were eight new cases under the age of 15 in Manatee County, a total of 10 new pediatric cases were reported bringing the total number of pediatric cases to 1,387. Pediatric testing continues to test higher than the county average at 12%.

Manatee County cases and deaths by age group:

These numbers do not include non residents.

Local news has never been more important

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service