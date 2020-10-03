Four more Manatee County residents reported dead from COVID-19

Florida health officials on Saturday reported four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 and 51 new cases were reported.

Among the new cases were eight new cases under the age of 15, including four cases in the age group between infancy and 4 years old.

All four new fatalities are being reported as over the age of 65, which continues to be the hardest hit since the pandemic began in March. Those over the age of 65 represent 15% of the overall cases, but 78% of the deaths.

Manatee County’s death toll now stands at 295 with 128 of the deaths linked back to long-term care facilities, which make up just 7% of the overall cases.

Manatee County’s total number of positives rose to 11,732.

Statewide, Florida reported 2,787 new cases and another 74 resident deaths. The death toll in Florida now stands at 14,628 with 714,591 positive cases since the outbreak.

Though there were eight new cases under the age of 15 in Manatee County, a total of 10 new pediatric cases were reported bringing the total number of pediatric cases to 1,387. Pediatric testing continues to test higher than the county average at 12%.

Manatee County cases and deaths by age group:

0-4: Cases increased from 266 to 270 with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 765 to 769 with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 1,883 to 1,887 with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 1,973 to 1,978 with four deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 1,831 to 1,842 with six deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 1,672 to 1,681 with 13 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased 1,424 to 1,429 with 43 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 910 to 914 with 56 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 543 to 544 with 93 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 283 to 285 with 79 deaths.

Unidentified: 10 cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not include non residents.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 11,681 to 11,732

The death toll increased from 291 to 295.

The number of resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 816 to 818.

The number of males infected is 5,410 compared to 6,083 females.

The number of tests administered since the outbreak is 108,644 after 844 test results were reported Saturday.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate increased slightly from 10.79% to 10.8%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 711,804 to 714,615

The death toll rose from 14,554 to 14,628.

Florida’s overall positivity rate dropped slightly from 13.28% to 13.27%.

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,270 to 8,330. The official death toll remained at 263.

DeSoto County: Cases increased from 1,577 to 1,583. The official death toll rose from 26 to 27.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,380 to 1,385. The official death toll remained at 11.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 42,565 to 42,765. The official death toll rose from 660 to 668.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 22,347 to 22,444. The official death toll rose from 759 to 763.