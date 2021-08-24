Should you avoid a cruise? CDC say these groups should stay off, even if COVID vaccinated

Cruise ships line up at PortMiami in March 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry. pportal@miamiherald.com

The latest COVID-19 surge has prompted the CDC to update its advice about cruises to “recommend travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness avoid cruise ship travel, regardless of vaccination status.”

The CDC’s definition of “increased risk” includes people 65 or older, and people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung diseases, dementia, diabetes, HIV, heart conditions, weakened immune system, pregnancy, sickle cell anemia, blood or organ transplant recipients. The advice also includes people who have had a stroke or substance abuse disorders.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends those who aren’t fully vaccinated stay away from cruises, on which the CDC rates the COVID-19 threat as “High.”

“The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters aboard ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is high. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships,” the CDC says.

If people who aren’t fully vaccinated choose to cruise, the agency advises a seven-day self-quarantine afterward, no matter the result of the post-cruise test. Without a post-cruise test, the recommendation is a 10-day self-quarantine.

