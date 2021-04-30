Focus on Manatee | Sporting events in Bradenton keep destination tourism afloat during adversity

In the years leading up to the pandemic, the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau had been working to establish the Bradenton area as a leading sports destination, recognizing the undeniable impact sports travel has on overall visitation and its economic impact. However, during a year when leisure travel came to a halt, the destination proved just how vital this sector is during times of adversity.

In July, when COVID-19 threatened the 2020 WNBA season the Bradenton area and IMG Academy got the opportunity to host the season. The world-class facility provided courts for the 22-game season as well as accommodations and training camps for players and team officials. Games were broadcast to millions on ESPN from Feld Entertainment through October, providing unprecedented exposure for IMG and the destination as whole.

In September, the Labor Day Showcase brought an estimated 1,500 U9-U19 boys and girls soccer players to the destination (and to Premier Sports Campus) and generated roughly 1,100 hotel stays over Labor Day weekend.

The World’s Strongest Man competition returned for the second consecutive year in November bringing 25 of the world’s top strength athletes and hundreds of coaches, family members and volunteers. Though spectators were not allowed, the competition was broadcast worldwide during the holidays to more than 70 different countries and territories, totaling close to 500 million households, on both CBS Sports Network and CBS.

In late December, the Bradenton Area Convention Center was selected as host for a Major American Cornhole Association tournament (which took place in March of 2021) and its World Championships of Cornhole is scheduled for July. The Major Tournament brought 150 players and their families and fans to the Bradenton area, and the World Championships are expected to bring more than double that, with almost 100% arriving from out-of-state and with festivities throughout the Bradenton urban core.

In February, The Concession Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch hosted the 2021 World Golf Championships, a PGA TOUR event that featured 72 of the world’s top-ranked professional golfers. In hosting the PGA TOUR event — and through the CVB’s sponsorship, funded entirely by resort taxes paid by tourists — the course and entire Bradenton area secured unprecedented coverage showcasing it as a premier golf destination to fans (and potential visitors) across the globe. The event was carried on The Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live and NBC Sports and broadcast in 120 countries and 800 million households worldwide, resulting in 5,700 mentions of the destination.

Beyond that, the players and PGA TOUR team all reported favorably about the course, destination and support received, and we are sure our efforts will lead to additional opportunities of this scale down the line.

Looking ahead, the destination will soon welcome another national sporting event to Premier Sports Campus when it hosts the 2021 US Youth Soccer National Championships, scheduled for July 20-25.

Roughly 2,700 players and coaches (plus thousands of spectators) will take part in the tournament, which also provides the nation’s top collegiate, pro and international coaches with a stage to identify and scout the most coveted players in the country.

The hosting of major sporting events will always be one of the best ways to keep visitation up and increase awareness among potential visitors, but even more so during difficult times. At a time when the future of travel was uncertain, the Bradenton Area was incredibly fortunate that it had laid the groundwork to continue its sports tourism efforts and bring each of these events here safely, resulting in economic impact throughout the county — at our hotels, restaurants, bars and attractions — when it was needed most. Having the opportunity to introduce the destination to athletes, event organizers and those who tuned in will also undoubtedly lead to leisure trips and additional revenue far into the future.

The year 2020 will always be seen as a historic time for the Bradenton Area’s sports sector. But, it is our hope that it will prove to be only the beginning as it grows into one of the most sought-after sports destinations in the US, thanks to its top-notch facilities and those who work to ensure each event is a success so that it returns year after year.

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177 ext. 3940.