Delta extends service between Sarasota Bradenton and this big Midwest city to end of summer

Delta Air Lines has extended its daily nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport through the summer.

The once daily service, which started Dec. 19, was scheduled to end the first week in May but will be extended through Sept. 6, using 191-seat Airbus A321 aircraft.

“We are excited to see Delta Air Lines extending the nonstop service to Detroit through the summer. This daily flight will provide travelers access to another major hub city in the Delta network,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of SRQ, said in a press release.

“The new service will complement existing Delta Air Lines service at SRQ to Atlanta, Minneapolis, and New York (LGA),” Piccolo said.

Delta is the only airline currently offering daily nonstop service between SRQ and Detroit.

Flights from Detroit to SRQ are scheduled to depart at 8:30 a.m. and arrive at 11:11 a.m.

Flights from SRQ to Detroit are scheduled to depart at 12:31 p.m. and arrive at 3:22 p.m.

SRQ currently has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 45 destinations. Southwest will start seasonal service to Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh on Saturday, and seasonal service to Milwaukee begins April 17.

