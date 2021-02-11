Bradenton aims to get ahead of short-term rentals problems with new licensing program

Aiming to tamp down on nuisance short-term rentals, the Bradenton City Council is moving forward with a new system that could address several headaches caused by unruly vacationers.

In recent years, the proliferation of vacation rentals, such as Airbnb and Vrbo bookings, has led residents to become upset with the parking or noise issues that arise local neighborhoods. State law prevents local governments from regulating these rentals, but a new licensing system could help the city deal with some of those issues, according to City Attorney Scott Rudacille.

“What you’re seeing around the parts of the state that are impacted is some kind of licensing program,” he explained. “That can take many different forms, but the primary benefit is that you get a handle on where they are, you ensure they are licensed with the state and make sure they’re paying their bed taxes.”

Councilwoman Marianne Barnebey first raised the issue at a recent board workshop. At Wednesday’s meeting, she said she’s received many complaints about noise, trash and parking issues.

“Ward 2 has numerous properties functioning as Airbnbs, but in my personal opinion, it’s like taking someone’s private home in a neighborhood and turning it into a Holiday Inn,” said Barnebey. “Because when people go on vacation, they’re there to relax and have fun. If you’re at a property designed for that, it’s a totally different thing than if you’re in somebody’s neighborhood.”

Sharing the results of her own research, Barnebey told the council that she found vacation rentals that had packed bunk beds in every available spot, allowing a three-bedroom home to house as many as 25 people.

“Hopefully we can come up with something to put out there and be done. If they can put 50 people in the house for a weekend to sleep everywhere, is that something that should be allowed or can we not regulate that?” Mayor Gene Brown added.

According to Rudacille, a licensing program would help limit some of those problems. One of the main benefits would be establishing a point of contact for city officials to communicate with in the event of a neighborhood disturbance.

“That’s something that’s very typical of these regulations and that a lot of communities find important, having somebody to reach out to when there are issues,” Rudacille said.

Bradenton officials gave Rudacille direction to begin constructing an ordinance that would force short-term rental owners to sign up for some kind of license with the city. That process may include inspections to make sure rentals are not providing an unreasonable amount of beds without adequate parking.

Councilman Patrick Roff said he was in favor of moving forward but cautioned the board to be prepared for pushback in Tallahassee, referring to those who lobby on behalf of vacation rental companies.

“These groups seem to have the ear of the legislators,” Roff warned. “I’m all for moving forward, but it’s going to be frustrating is all I can tell you.”

Rudacille is expected to present a short-term rental licensing ordinance before the board at a later date.