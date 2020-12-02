Miami cruise lines extend cancellations into next year. Are your travel plans affected?

Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas voyages that were expected to resume sailing in January 2021 are now canceled until later in the year, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Wednesday.

All voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line that were set to embark between Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 and select voyages in March are now canceled, the company said.

All voyages on Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises that were set to embark between Jan. 1 through March 31 are also suspended.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — the third largest cruise company in the world — had previously said its cruises would remain canceled in the U.S., the company’s most lucrative market, until at least Jan. 1.

The suspension extension comes as the Miami-based company and its competitor cruise lines try to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 40-page conditional sail order. The order requires the companies to meet certain COVID-19 safety benchmarks — including testing for all passengers and crew on embarkation and disembarkation days — before they can set sail.

Most recently, Carnival Corp. announced late last month that it would be extending its sailing cancellations until March 2021 for Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

Anyone who has a trip booked on one of the canceled voyages should contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information on what cruise credit or refund options are available.

Miami Herald staff writer Taylor Dolven contributed to this report.