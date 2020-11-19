Allegiant begins service to Boston from SRQ. The introductory fare is pretty cheap

Allegiant, the low-cost carrier that helped make Sarasota Bradenton International Airport one of the fastest growing airports in the United States, began service to Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday. Allegiant is offering fares on the new route as low as $44 each way.

The new seasonal service operates twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

“We are excited to see that Allegiant is adding nonstop service between Boston and the Sarasota-Bradenton area,” Rick Piccolo, SRQ president, chief executive officer, said in a press release.

“With Allegiant’s ultra-low-cost fares and nonstop flights, travelers will now have a quick, convenient, and inexpensive way to travel between these high-demand destinations. We look forward to welcoming this new route just before the holiday season,” he said.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights from SRQ-BOS must be purchased by Nov. 21, for travel by Jan. 29, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, visit Allegiant.com.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A seek ago, another often requested low-cost carrier, Southwest Airlines, announced that it planned to launch service to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in the first quarter of 2021. To date, destinations have not been announced.

Allegiant started service today between Boston and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and offered one-way fares as low as $44. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

This week, Piccolo said he expects there to be some news about Southwest destinations in the next week or so. Southwest will be taking over terminal space at SRQ from JetBlue, which will be moved elsewhere in the terminal.

JetBlue, which offers flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to New York-Kennedy and Boston, will offer new nonstop service to Newark Liberty International Airport, starting Nov. 21.

The JetBlue website also shows Newark flights on Nov. 28, Dec. 18 - 23 and Dec. 26 - 30. The flights become daily starting Jan. 3.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Allegiant started service today between Boston and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and offered one-way fares as low as $44. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

SRQ currently has eight airlines providing nonstop service to 36 destinations. For more information about destinations available at SRQ visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.