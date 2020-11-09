Focus on Manatee | Mote Marine is a world-leader in our own backyard

As a beach destination, a community-wide focus on research and education surrounding ocean life and its conservation is paramount. Though there are many institutions in the state and across the globe that strive to be at the forefront, the Bradenton area is fortunate to have a world-leader in its own backyard in Mote Marine Laboratory.

Located just down the road, Mote began as a one-room building in 1955 (with one scientist at the helm) and has grown to include more than 200 staff members, including 30 Ph.D. scientists spearheading more than 20 marine research programs. Though it has grown in size over the decades, it has never lost sight of the mission of its original founders: to further the conservation and sustainable use of our oceans and positively impact public policy through education.

Mote’s groundbreaking studies focus on human cancer using marine models, the effects of human-made and natural toxic substances on humans and on the environment, and more, plus understanding manatees, dolphins, sea turtles, sharks and coral reefs. They also center around conservation and restoration efforts related to these species and ecosystems.

That means when issues affect our wildlife and Gulf, having Mote Marine just down the road ensures our community members receive accurate reports and expert guidance on monitoring and mitigation. It also gives the BACVB’s communications team a local partner to depend on when the media calls or misinformation is being spread during times of adversity, like during a red tide.

Not only does Mote lead the charge on issues affecting our Gulf and its wildlife, it conducts research on six of the seven continents, further setting itself apart from other marine research institutions in the state and beyond.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On a community level, the Mote Aquarium serves as one of our destination’s top stops for family fun and education with more than 100 species of marine animals (including a 135,000 gallon shark habitat) and working laboratories where real scientific research is conducted. It also offers year-round events and online and in-person educational opportunities that cannot be beat— which is especially important during a year when families are looking for ways to engage and teach safely.

Mote Marine Laboratory is one of the world’s few remaining private marine research laboratories. As a nonprofit organization, it is funded through federal, state and local grants and through the generosity of individual donors and foundations.

Mote Marine Laboratory is at the cusp of breaking ground on a 110,000-square-foot Science Education Aquarium — complete with microbiology, biomedical and engineering ocean technology labs — on designated land at Nathan Benderson Park. Their new iconic aquarium will also educate children and create a new intrigue for our visitors and residents alike.

Mote’s larger footprint will not only create jobs for our residents, improve much-needed conservation efforts and broaden the impact of Mote’s research, it will attract visitors who positively impact our local economy — all to ensure our destination’s top assets continue to thrive for centuries to come.

I encourage residents and businesses in our community to support the new aquarium initiative by going to visit MoteOceansForAll.org.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177 ext. 3940.