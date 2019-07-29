This Tampa Bay airport has 8th cheapest airfares in U.S. Hint: It’s not SRQ

SRQ Promotional Video Promotional video provided by SRQ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Promotional video provided by SRQ

Looking for cheap flights? Domestic airfares at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport average $126.14, the eighth least expensive among U.S. 416 airports during the first quarter of 2019.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, which has several more major airlines providing service that St. Pete-Clearwater, came in at No. 166, with an average fare of $386.74. Punta Gorda airport was No. 13 ($139.67) and Tampa International Airport was No. 65 ($311.32).

Nationally, the average fare was $352.06, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics at the U.S. Department of Transportation. The averages are based on round-trip airfares or one-way flights where no return trip was booked.

At St. Pete-Clearwater International, the story of cheap flights is the story of Allegiant, which flies to 54 of the 55 U.S. destinations reachable from the Pinellas airport.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are very pleased to see Allegiant’s continued growth at (St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport) with affordable airfares for our local community and for visitors enjoying our beautiful destination,” airport director Tom Jewsbury said Monday in announcing the numbers. “We are making several improvements that will be completed in the coming year that will improve customer amenities and our opportunities for continued growth.”

Those improvements include ongoing road construction around the airport, terminal renovations, upgrades to parking lots, and a $4.2 million food, beverage and retail renovation that will bring in a Mazzaro’s Italian Market, 3 Daughters Brewing and Dunkin Donuts, among other restaurants and shops.

The cheapest flights of all in the feds’ survey were to Atlantic City, N.J., at $110.98. The most expensive were to the U.S. territory of Guam at $1,128.59. After flights to Pago Pago in American Samoa and various points in Alaska, the next most expensive destination in the lower 48 stateswais in Glasgow, Mont., at $911.25.