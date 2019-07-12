Take a look at SeaWorld’s plump newborn — she’s an adorable walrus

SeaWorld Orlando Welcomes Newborn Whiskered Baby Walrus SeaWorld Orlando’s animal care and veterinary teams announced Friday the birth of a 150-pound, female Pacific walrus calf on July 3. Her mother is 16-year-old Kaboodle and her dad is Garfield. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK SeaWorld Orlando’s animal care and veterinary teams announced Friday the birth of a 150-pound, female Pacific walrus calf on July 3. Her mother is 16-year-old Kaboodle and her dad is Garfield.

The birth of a plump and whiskered critter at SeaWorld Orlando was just announced. Welcome to the world, walrus.

On July 3, 16-year-old Kaboodle gave birth to her second Pacific walrus calf, SeaWorld said. The female calf is 150 pounds. Her father is Garfield.

SeaWorld Orlando’s newborn walrus and her 16-year-old mother, Kaboodle. SeaWorld Orlando

“I am incredibly proud to watch our teams in action as they provide world-class care for Kaboodle and her calf,” Gus Antorcha, CEO of SeaWorld Parks, said in a statement. “Our talented veterinarians and animal experts gave the best in prenatal care for Kaboodle, and now ongoing, round-the-clock care of mom and calf.”

Although the newborn calf is only a week old, she is already having a rocky life. SeaWorld’s animal care team found that Kaboodle was not lactating and the calf had not received critical early nutrition.

The calf is now being given around the clock care, which includes getting eight bottle feedings a day, socialization and companionship.

In SeaWorld’s 55-year history of animal care, only four walrus calves have been born and two of those were at SeaWorld Orlando. The calf is the 18th walrus to live in zoological facilities across the nation, SeaWorld said.

“Walruses need our help, and ambassadors like Kaboodle, her newborn calf and our Wild Arctic population help to tell an important story,” said Dr. Stacy DiRocco, a senior veterinarian at SeaWorld Orlando.

Kaboodle and her calf will remain behind the scenes during for a few weeks as the baby continues to gain weight and learn to swim.